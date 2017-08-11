Mukesh Pandey suicide: Here is what police is saying about Bihar Buxar DM’s death

In a shocking event, a senior IAS officer and the district magistrate of Bihar's Buxar, Mukesh Pandey was found dead near the railway track in Ghaziabad on Friday morning.

In a shocking event, a senior IAS officer and the district magistrate of Bihar’s Buxar, Mukesh Pandey was found dead near the railway track in Ghaziabad on Friday morning. Pandey who was rated high in his circle reportedly committed suicide as he was not happy with his wife. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was among those who condoled the death of young IAS officer. “He was a capable administrator and a sensitive officer. May god bless his soul,” he said in a tweet. The incident has left people shocked with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Here are the top developments since this morning.

1. According to the police, they got the information through Pandey’s friends and immediately rushed to the spot. After scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that he was leaving the mall and going towards the nearby metro station.

2. The dead body of Mukesh Pandey was found from the rail tracks about one km away from the Ghaziabad railway station, police said while adding that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

3. While addressing the reporters, the police said that Pandey, a 2012-batch IAS officer, wrote that he was fed up with his life and has lost his “belief in human existence”.

4. “I am committing suicide in district centre area of Janakpuri in west Delhi…by jumping off the 10th floor of the building. I am fed up with life and my belief in human existence has gone. My detailed suicide note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of a five-star (name withheld) hotel in Delhi. I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me,” said the note, according to Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh.

5. However, the police said that it was unable to know the time and how Pandey committed suicide. Officials of the Government Railway Police (GRP), who reached the spot, near Kotgaon here, said prime facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, as per ANI.