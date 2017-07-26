Police get complaint against blaring music from Mukesh Ambani house

A complaint was posted on the Twitter account of Mumbai Police saying loud music blaring from Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. (ANI)

City police early today received a complaint about loud music being played at ‘Antilia’ building, the residence of Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani, an official said. After receiving the complaint, when policeman went to the site, but found no loud music being played, the official added. A complaint was posted on Mumbai Police’s twitter handle at 1.04 am today from a twitter handle @randipsmm, which claimed noise pollution due to ‘blaring music’ played in Antilia, situated on the Altamount Road in the jurisdiction of Gamdevi police station, the official said.

Police took cognisance of the complaint and forwarded it to the main control room and also sent the complaint number to the complainant.

“When a policeman from the Gamdevi Police visited the area, there was no music being played,” Netaji Bhopale, Senior Police Inspector of Gamdevi Police Station said.