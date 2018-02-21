Mukesh Ambani makes five big announcements for Uttar Pradesh at Yogi Adityanath’s Investors Summit; check out

Mukesh Ambani at UP Investors Summit 2018. (Source: Twitter/@snikhil_social)

Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit: India’s top industrialist and Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, on Wednesday made five big announcements for UP. Addressing the UP Investors Summit organised by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Ambani made the following five announcements.

First, Reliance Jio will invest Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years.

Second, Reliance Jio will make available over 2 crore JioPhones in Uttar Pradesh in the next two months on a priority basis.

Third, Jio will create over one lakh “sustainable livelihood opportunities in the State in the coming years.” He said that Jio has already created over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state.

Fourth, Reliance Jio will setup first of its kind Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution within the campus of a reputed university of the state.

Fifth, Reliance Foundation will contribute to the success of the ‘Namaami Gange Mission. ” Ganga is our mother and pious for all…‘Namaami Gange’ Mission – the Clean Ganga Mission – is gathering momentum. Reliance Foundation would deem it to be our pious duty to contribute to the success of this mission,” said Ambani.

The RIL chairman asked, How can India’s most populous State also become India’s most prosperous State?” And further said, “The answer is simple: By embracing the Prime Minister’s Digital India Mission. Which is why, Reliance has built a world-class digital Infrastructure all over India, including in UP, in less than two years. With an investment of Rs. 250,000 crore so far.”

“Today I am happy to inform this audience that Jio is one of the largest investors in Uttar Pradesh with investments of over Rs. 20,000 crore,” he added.

Ambani noted that India cannot rise without the growth of Uttar Pradesh and visiting the state was his “patriotic duty”.

“Coming to UP is a patriotic duty for me. Because India cannot rise to its full potential without the rise of 22 crore people of UP. Today UP is not only rising, but it wants to race ahead. And when UP starts running, no power on earth can stop our country from becoming a global economic power,” the RIL chairman said.

Gautam Adani group has committed to invest Rs 35,000 crore in multi-model logistics in Uttar Pradesh. “We will stand with you in your journey of transforming Uttar Pradesh,” Adani said at the tw–day event which was organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering Modi said, “We will create such infrastructure that will take Uttar Pradesh to new heights of 21st Century. Whether our government is in state or at Centre, we stress on job-centric and people-centric growth… I proudly announce that one of the two Defence Industrial Corridors, which was announced in this years’ Union Budget, will be set up in Uttar Pradesh.

For the development of Bundelkhand, the Defence industrial corridor will be spread up to Agram Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Chitrakoot.”