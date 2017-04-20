Mukesh Ambani donates medical equipment to Shirdi temple

Leading industrialist Mukesh Ambani has donated medical and other equipment worth nearly Rs 90 lakh to a hospital run by Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi in Maharashtra. (Reuters)

Leading industrialist Mukesh Ambani has donated medical and other equipment worth nearly Rs 90 lakh to a hospital run by Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi in Maharashtra to mark his 60th birthday on April 19, a top official said on Thursday.Trust Executive Officer and woman IAS officer Rubal Agrawal said the donations have been made through Reliance Foundation, as per an email received from Foundation Vice-President G.T. Vashi on Thursday.

The donations include an anaesthesia machine worth Rs 10 lakh, LED light source worth Rs 10.50 lakh, shadowless lamp worth Rs 25 lakh, two intensive care unit ventilators worth Rs 20 lakh and a neuro-drill machine worth Rs 20 lakh.These medical equipments and accessories shall be used at the multi-speciality Shri Sainath Hospital run by the SSST in Shirdi, Ahmednagar district.

An additional Rs 400,000 was received for providing free meals to devotees at the Shri Sai Prasadalaya to mark Ambani’s birthday, she added.Over 27,000 devotees who visit the Saibaba temple from across India avail of heavily discounted meals at the massive dining hall adjacent to the temple.