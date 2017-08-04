Mughalsarai to be renamed as Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station

The iconic railway station – Mughalsarai Railway Station – near Varanasi is all set to be renamed after the Jan Sangh leader, as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station. (PTI)

The central government has given green signal to the proposal of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to rename Mughalsarai railway station – one of the oldest railway stations in India. The iconic railway station near Varanasi is all set to be renamed after the Jan Sangh leader, as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station. This comes as the part of the state government’s attempt to revive the legacy of Upadhyaya who died in 1968. As per the report by Indian Express, the UP government in its proposal pointed to the mysterious death of Upadhyaya at the Mughalsarai station as one of the primary reasons to rename the station.

As per the report, the government officials were quoted as saying that a no-objection certificate (NOC) will be sent to the UP government at the earliest, as under government guidelines it is mandatory for state governments to obtain an NOC from the Home Ministry for renaming railway stations, villages, towns and cities. The officials also said that the Union Home Ministry has been informed by the Geographical Survey of India, the Intelligence Bureau, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Department of Posts and the Ministry of Railways, that they have “no objection” in renaming the railway station. Also to avoid the ambiguity for passengers while making reservations, the railway ministry has been asked to make changes in its records.

In June, the UP government approved the proposal to rename the station after Upadhyaya. In July, the Home Ministry received a request from UP for a no-objection certificate (NOC).