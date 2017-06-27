Mughalsarai Nagar Palika to be named after Deendayal Upadhyay

The state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a decision to this effect here this evening. (Photo: PTI)

After proposing to rename the Mughalsarai railway station after RSS ideologue Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet today decided to name the Mughalsarai municipality as ‘Deendayal Nagar’. The state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a decision to this effect here this evening. According to an official statement, the state cabinet decided to name Mughalsarai Nagar Palika after Upadhyay in keeping with the sentiments of the people. Upadhyay’s body was found at the Mughalsarai railway station in 1968, it added.

On the birth centenary year of the leader who kept the nation above all kinds of party politics, the cabinet has decided to rename the Mughalsarai Nagar Palika after him, the statement said. A grand statue of the late leader will be installed at the main crossing on the road and it will be renamed as Pt. Deendayal Chowk, it said. Earlier this month, a decision was taken to rename Mughalsarai Railway station after Upadhyay and a recommendation to this effect was sent to the Union Railway Ministry.

Among the other important decisions, the cabinet decided to enhance the superannuation age of allopathic and ayurvedic doctors, specialists and paramedical staff deployed at the hospitals run under the ESI scheme in view of the shortage of staff. The cabinet decided to enhance the superannuation age of the serving doctors from 60 to 62 years and 64 years for hiring them on a contractual basis, the statement added.