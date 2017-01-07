Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s son Tasaduq Hussain joins People Democratic Party

Son of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Tasaduq Hussain on Saturday formally joined the People Democratic Party. (Source: ANI)

Addressing a gathering of other PDP leaders and workers at the Indoor Stadium Tasaduq said that he will work for peace and prosperity of the state where the common man and the VIPs will play and walk together.”

In his speech he also expressed concern over various issues prevailing in the state including the Dal Lake’s deteriorating ecology and the state’s dwindling forest cover.

Tasaduq, the cinematographer of Omkara fame – his first movie as a cinematographer – was recently introduced to politics by his elder sister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. His entry into politics is touted to be promoted by family persuasion to help his sister with party affairs. Tasaduq is the third member of Mufti family to join politics after his father and sister. Tasaduq and Mehbooba’s maternal uncle Sartaj Madni is a politician too.

Earlier today Mehbooba visited the grave of her father in Bijbehara district, Anantnag to mark the one-year anniversary of his death. The chief minister, along with several other party leaders and workers, offered prayers at the site.

As per a report published by The Indian Express, the late leader, who also served as a union minister, will be expected to be awarded the Padma Vibhushan award this Republic Day. Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in India.