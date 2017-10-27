Much awaited Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express to be flagged off tomorrow

The much awaited Rajdhani Express would be formally flagged off from Agartala railway station by Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain tomorrow, official sources said.(Representative Image: IE)

The much awaited Rajdhani Express would be formally flagged off from Agartala railway station by Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain tomorrow, official sources said. “Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express train would be flagged off from Agartala railway station on October 28 by Union Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain. Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy would be the Chief Guest of the programme,” Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), PranabJyoti Sharma said.

Though the train would be flagged off tomorrow, it would formally start running from November 6. It will run once a week on on Mondays from Agartala and Wednesdays from Anand Vihar in New Delhi. The total journey time will be 40 hours and 50 mminutes and the train will stop at 16 stations. The train will have 14 coaches, including one AC first class, two AC two tiers, eight AC three tiers and one pantry car and two power cum luggage vans.

After Guwahati and Dibrugarh in Assam, Agartala would be the third city in the North East to get a Rajdhani. Tripura came to country’s broad gauge railway map in 2008. Tripura Transport Minister Manik Dey, State PWD Minister Badal Chowdhury, two Lok Sabha MPs from Tripura — Jitendra Chowdhury and Sankar Datta — will also be present in the inaugural function tomorrow.