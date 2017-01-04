MSRDC invites RFQ for R46k-cr Nagpur-Mumbai e-way

The MSC is being planned as a 706-kilometre expressway between Nagpur and Mumbai, connecting 10 districts, 27 talukas and 385 villages of Maharashtra which will provide east-west connectivity for the entire state. (Representative Image: Reuters)

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has invited a request for qualification (RFQ) from global construction companies for the R46,000-crore Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway also known as the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor (MSC). The RFQ has been invited for 16 packages on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode. The project is expected to be completed by 2019, according to a MSRDC statement on Tuesday.

The MSC is being planned as a 706-kilometre expressway between Nagpur and Mumbai, connecting 10 districts, 27 talukas and 385 villages of Maharashtra which will provide east-west connectivity for the entire state. It is expected to reduce the travel time along this route to eight hours from almost 16 hours at present. Out of the 34 rural districts, 24 will get connected to the MSC.

Also Watch:

Out of the total project cost, the spend for civil work for which the tenders are invited is estimated at R27,650 crore which includes the cost for node development at an estimated R2,400 crore and R500 crore towards utility shifting. The land cost in the project is estimated at R13,000 crore. The government has adopted the land-pooling method for the project wherein farmers whose land is acquired would be returned developed land in the new towns to be developed along the corridor.