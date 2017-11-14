MS Dhoni trains his dog in Ranchi, shares heartwarming video of tough drill; watch

During the course of the video, another dog, a Husky, is seen ‘cheering’ the Dutch Shepherd. (Instagram)

Iconic cricketer MS Dhoni’s has always shared his love for dogs with the public. Yes, it is no secret that his love for canines runs deep. Taking a break from cricket, the ex-India cricket team captain was seen spending time at his Ranchi farmhouse training his pets. Dhoni is not part of India’s Test squad but before the one-day international series begins against touring Sri Lanka, MS Dhoni has decided to share his time with his pets. A video clip shared on Instagram was captioned, “ZOYA (Dutch Shepherd) does some training and LILY(Husky) does the cheering job.” MS Dhoni is seen taking his pets through an obstacle course.

During the course of the video, another dog, a Husky, is seen ‘cheering’ the Dutch Shepherd. The video has quickly become popular on social media with wicketkeeper-batsman’s fans sharing their views about the same. Within 30 minutes of posting the video, it garnered over 2,00,000 views and is most likely to touch the million mark.

Along with spending time with his family, Dhoni likes to spend time with his dogs also. And training them seems to be the Mahi way of cooling off before the series starts. This certainly looks like Dhoni’s favorite method of passing time as he has never shied away from sharing such videos.

ZOYA(Dutch shepherd) does some training and LILY(husky) does the cheering job A post shared by @mahi7781 on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:31am PST

Dhoni will soon join the Indian squad for the limited over series against Sri Lanka. Until then, it looks like more such videos can be expected from Captain Cool.