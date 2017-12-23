MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL auction

Chennai Super Kings have retained MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. (Source: PTI)

Two-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to retain veteran and long-time skipper MS Dhoni alongside the out of favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The news was confirmed by CSK’s Wholetime Director K. George John who told The Hindu that the team management is yet to take a take call on the third player. “We have decided on Dhoni and Raina. We are yet to take a call on the third cricketer. The franchises have to send their list to the BCCI before January 4, 2018,” George said. If the team opts to retain the three players, Rs 33 crore will be deducted from their total purse of Rs 80 crore for the auction.

This information comes just one month before the IPL auction. The governing council had allowed each franchise to keep a maximum of three cricketers and CSK have zeroed in on their two prime choices while they’re undecided on the third – which is reported to be between India’s lead spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Aswhin. Dhoni led the side for 8 long years winning two titles for Chennai while Raina didn’t miss a single match for the franchise in 8 years.

Both the players still remain very popular both on and off the field. The franchise will be making a comeback after two years following a suspension imposed on them and the owners for betting activities.

Raina has seen his India fortunes dwindle due to a drop in fitness levels. Additionally, his form in domestic cricket hasn’t made him a must-have either. But he can be destructive in the shortest format and records back him up – with 4,540 runs at an average of 34.14 with a strike rate of 139.09, Raina is the highest run-getter in IPL history.

The team will also have an option to keep two more players on the side by using a match to right card. “There is Dwanye Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Faf du Plessis, and Andrew Tye. We are following tournaments such as the Big Bash (League) to keep a watch on their form,” said John.