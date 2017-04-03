MS Dhoni officially turns Gulf Oil India CEO; check out photo

The charismatic cricketer will soon be seen in action as a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants team in the IPL. (Photo: Twitter/Gulf Oil India)

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has worn many hats over the years, worn another feather in his cap today. The ‘Captain Cool’ has been appointed as the CEO of Gulf Oil India for a day. The charismatic cricketer will soon be seen in action as a part of the Rising Pune Supergiants team in the IPL. In February he was replaced with Steve Smith as captain.

The former Indian captain was named as the brand ambassador of Gulf Oil back in 2011 and since then has shared a good bond with it. To take this relationship a step forward, the company decided to appoint him as CEO for a day, an idea that was proposed long back but was implemented on Monday. Dhoni’s manager Arun Pandey told Sportstar that he actively took part in some meetings and gave his advice on important issues as well.

“As a CEO of the company for the day, Mahi has attended all the special meetings of the company. He will also take quite a few decisions, just like a real CEO.Mahi’s association with the company goes back a long way, and for a long time, he also wanted to understand how a corporate CEO works. He wanted to try this out too,” Pandey was quoted by Sportstar.

The former captain was in a news recently after CSC e-governance Services India Ltd tweeted a picture scanning his finger and getting his Aadhaar updated. In a step further, They also tweeted his application form, which revealed all his personal details. This exposed the cricketer in a major way as details in Aadhar card are expected to be kept a secret and not splashed in the public domain through the social media.

Upset with this, his wife Sakshi took to Twitter and asked Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on there was any privacy left? She further tweeted that it was unbecoming of authorities to turn MS Dhoni’s Aadhaar card including his application into public property.

The minister who had earlier ‘liked’ the tweet without noticing the details asked Sakshi whether the tweet leaks any personal information. On Sakshi’s posting the CSC e-governance picture, Prasad had then promised Sakshi that strict action will be taken on the issue. He also said that sharing private information like this is illegal.

Later CSCegov removed the controversial picture from their Twitter handle.