MP journalist murder case: Shivraj Singh Chouhan government recommends CBI probe, truck driver held

Madhya Pradesh CM Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has recommended a probe by the CBI into the death of an investigative journalist in Bhind district. A government official said that while analysing the law and order situation, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the killing of Sandeep Sharma (35).

“He (Chouhan) said to reveal the truth, the CBI will probe the matter,” an official told news agency IANS.

On Monday morning, Sandeep, who was employed with a national news channel, was run over by a truck. The entire incident was caught on camera. In the footage, which was released by news agency ANI, Sanddep was seen riding his bike when a truck from behind crushed him. Sandeep was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Later, police filed an FIR and formed an SIT to probe the incident. The truck driver, who had managed to escape from the incident site, was arrested. Police said that they have seized the truck, owned by a man who deals in bricks.

Sandeep had in the past done two sting operations exposing the nexus between sand mafia and police officials. He had even written a letter to the administration alleging threat to his life. But his request for protection had gone unheard.

The incident has highlighted the hostile conditions in which journalists are forced to work.