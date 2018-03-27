MP journalist killed in broad daylight: Truck driver arrested, here’s what has happened so far

The driver was arrested late last evening following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assurance of stringent action against the culprit. (ANI)

The Madhya Pradesh police has arrested the truck driver who mowed down a journalist in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. The investigative journalist was identified as Sandeep Sharma (35). He was employed with a national news channel and had done investigative reporting assignments on the alleged nexus between police and sand mafia in the region. The driver was arrested late last evening following Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s assurance of stringent action against the culprit. The CM had said that security of journalists “is priority for his government”.

The arrested person has been identified as Ranvir Singh, according to police. Police also said that Singh has no permit from the concerned authority to drive heavy vehicles. The scribe’s killing at around 9 am on Tuesday was caught on camera and evoked outrage nationwide. In the footage, Sandeep can be seen riding his bike when the truck from behind is seen abruptly changing its direction in an apparent bid to crush him. Sandeep was taken to a hospital by passersby but succumed to his injuries during the treatment.

Later, a case under IPC Section 304 was registered by police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the incident. On Monday evening, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia demanded a CBI probe into the incident and accused the BJP regime of bowing down to mafias. “He was killed in broad daylight. Nothing less than a CBI inquiry should be done.”

Sandeep had conducted two sting operations exposing wrongdoings on part of police officials in the past. In his report, Sandeep had accused a Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) of shielding mafias.

In a similar incident reported from Bihar’s Bhojpur, two persons including a journalist were mowed down by a speeding SUV. The scribe was identified as Naveen Nishchal employed with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar. The second deceased was identified as Vijay Singh.