MP government released surge of water from Narmada river dam until inauguration, now to stop supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district’s Kevadia on September 17, 2017. (IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district’s Kevadia on September 17, 2017. Seven weeks before the Gujarat elections, the water level in the reservoir was just a metre short of the all-time high, according to a report by The Indian Express. The official records state that the reason behind the high level of water that day was because of the release of an unusual amount of water from upstream dams by the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. For a fact, the water was released over five days (From September 12-17, 2017) until the inauguration of the dam.

As per the report, the level of water in the reservoir went up by 3.39m in those five days. In contrast to the level that rose by about just 2 m from August 1-28, 2017. Now with the harsh summer ahead in Gujarat, the government, on Friday, said that it will stop supplying water from the dam for irrigation of crops from March 15.