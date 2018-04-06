MP cops gear up for social media-fuelled April 10 shutdown call

A shutdown on April 2 by Dalit outfits opposing the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had led to largescale violence in the Chambal-Gwalior region of the state which left eight people dead and scores, including 54 policemen, injured. (Reuters)

A call on social media and WhatsApp groups for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on April 10, reportedly by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education, today led Madhya Pradesh police to issue an appeal for calm and peace. A shutdown on April 2 by Dalit outfits opposing the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had led to largescale violence in the Chambal-Gwalior region of the state which left eight people dead and scores, including 54 policemen, injured. Responding to a media query on shutdown calls being circulated on social media by groups opposed to reservations, Director General of Police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla said the police was prepared to deal with any situation.

“We are appealing to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the state. But we are equally prepared to deal with any untoward situation,” Shukla told reporters here today. “There may be differences among members of different communities, but they should not resort to violence. Peace and harmony is necessary for the state to prosper,” the DGP said. The violence on April 2 had led to allegations of failure on the part of the police’s intelligence gathering mechanism.