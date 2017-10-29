MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Indian media better than the one in US

(Source: ANI)

After claiming that the roads of Madhya Pradesh are better than those in the United States during a seminar organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington DC, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has stressed on the point again saying that even studies claim the same. He said, “We will definitely work to improve our bad roads. But not just me, studies say that 92 per cent roads of Washington DC are not in good condition,” as per a tweet by ANI. The MP CM, who is facing a backlash from his political opponents after this statement, has said that Congress is just politicising the whole issue. He said, “It is sad that Congress politicized even this, they sent pictures of bad roads to President demanding action against me.”

He again emphasised that the roads of Madhya Pradesh are in good condition. He said, “Would like to re-emphasize that some of the roads in Madhya Pradesh are actually very good.” He also added that he had praised the roads of Madhya Pradesh during his visit as well. He said, “I had gone (to the US) for the branding of Madhya Pradesh, discussed good roads of the state there.” Coming to the media of our nation, MP CM appreciated the impartiality of media of the country saying, “Our media is better than theirs (US), they are partial but our media is impartial.” Lately, the social media has been getting abuzz with jokes on MP CM due to his ‘MP roads better than that of the US’ comment.