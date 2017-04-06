Mowgli-like girl found in UP forests; eats, talks like animals, runs away from humans

The girl is reported to have strange marks on her skin and seems to have been living with animals for quite some time. (ANI)

A little girl, resembling all the characteristics of the animated character Mowgli, who had discovered in the Katarniaghat forests of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich two months ago has shown signs of improvement in health. The girl is reported to have strange marks on her skin and seems to have been living with animals for quite some time. The Chief Medical Officer informed reporters that the girl was now better, and healthy and was showing signs of improvement. The girl, who had been discovered a couple of months ago os known to have been eating and walking like animals. She has also been reported to run away from humans on seeing them, according to the Chief Medical officer, D K Singh.

The girl had been seen amongst animals of the forest and was completely alien to any human language. The Uttar Pradesh police had rescued her in Bahraich district and had admitted her to the city hospital for treatment. Medical specialists describe the girl and say that her habits are very similar to animals, like her eating habits and her walking and running away on seeing humans, suggesting that she had been living with animals for quite some time now.

For the uninitiated, Mowgli was the protagonist of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’. He is shown as a naked Indian child from the hills, first appearing in the Kipling’s short story “In the Rukh”. Although, he became a popular and fan favourite character on appearing in the Jungle Book series. Mowgli was adopted by a pack of wolves as a child and grew up with other animals such as Baloo the Bear and Bagira the Black Panther. The Jungle Book has been adapted for the screen many times; from animated series to big budget movies.