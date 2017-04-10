Mowgli girl found in UP forests shows tremendous improvement, say rehabilitation centre officials

An 8-year girl who was found near Katarniaghat forests in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district two months ago with habits similar to that of animals is now showing steady improvement in her health and behaviour. (Source: ANI)

An 8-year girl who was found near Katarniaghat forests in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district two months ago with habits similar to that of animals is now showing steady improvement in her health and behaviour. Speaking to ANI on the development of the girl, an official of the Nirwan Rehabilitation Centre, SS Dhopal, said “We will conduct an IQ test of hers soon. I am confident she would start living like humans gradually.”

A teacher from the rehabilitation centre said, “Earlier, she used to throw away plates and glasses, now she has learnt to eat and drink in them. So she is improving. The girl was found in the forest 2 months ago and to everybody’s shock, she had been behaving like animals. She was found by sub-inspector Suresh Yadav while he was on a routine patrol in Motipur range of Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. She was found with a group of monkeys. After Yadav spotted a small girl at such lonely place, he went near her with an intention to save her. However, the she started screeching at Yadav just like monkeys when he tried to get hold of her. Later she was admitted to a local district hospital.

Both police officers and doctors were surprise seeing the young girl eating and walking like animals. Informing about her initial condition, Chief Medical Officer DK Singh had said that the 8-year-old gets terrified at the sight of human beings, and runs away like animals. The girl looked like she lived with animals for quite some time until she was spotted, the CMO added.

The girl was for a while treated at a district hospital and was later transferred to the rehabilitation centre. “The girl was found two months back,eats and walks like animals, and runs away on seeing humans. She has marks on her skin, looks like she has lived with animals for quite some time. Now she is better and healthy, showing improvement,” Singh informed lately.