Motivational speaker Shiv Khera tells Central Vigilance Commission officials to be positive, honest

A person with a positive attitude cannot be stopped and one with negativity cannot be helped, says motivational speaker Shiv Khera. Giving a lecture on “Winners don’t do different things, they do things differently”, organised by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) yesterday, he said winners develop the habit of doing things losers don’t like to. In his pep talk to the group of officials, tasked with checking corruption, Khera emphasised the need for integrity and honesty in life. Throwing light on basic human skills, he said courtesy, integrity and honesty were very important in life and these habits should be inculcated from childhood itself, according to a press release issued by the personnel ministry. These were also essential for nation building.

Khera highlighted three skills of successful people — people skills, persuasion skills and prioritisation skills. The lecture was attended by chief vigilance officers (CVOs)– who act as an arm of the Commission to check corruption in a government organisation — based in Delhi as well as CMDs, members of the board of directors and other officers of the vigilance administration.

Discussing the upbringing of children, he advised caution as any behaviour that gets rewarded, gets repeated. “So children should be encouraged to repeat and inculcate good behaviour.” In his view, decisions should be based on priorities. “So all issues like health, relationships etc. should be given due priority before they turn into urgent issues,” the renowned speaker said.