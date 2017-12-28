Most trending hashtags in India: How PM Narendra Modi ruled Twitter in 2017 – Here is proof

PM Narendra Modi ruled on Twitter in 2017. (Reuters)

With just a day left for 2017 to end, various platforms have released their Top 10s list. The latest to join the list is microblogging site, Twitter. Twitter on Thursday announced the list of its top 10 trending hashtags of 2107. And surprisingly PM Narendra Modi popular radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” was the most trending hashtag on Twitter in 2017. It was followed by Jallikattu and to the third spot was GST. Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month to addresses people of the nation on All India Radio, DD National and DD News. Interestingly, seven hashtags were led by PM Modi. MumbaiRains and Triple talaq emerged as some of the top trending hashtags of the year, Twitter said. Jallikattu, a traditional Tamilian bull-taming sport, was in the spotlight earlier in 2017. Here are the other trending hashtags:

Demonetisation- On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the biggest-ever demonetisation exercise in India. Currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination were withdrawn from public use. The demonetisation move was to tackle black money and corruption; to curb fake currency and terror funding, and to make India a cash-free economy. Black money is the unaccountable income hoarded by people – that is, income for which they have not paid tax.

Swachh Bharat- Swachh Bharat or Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a campaign in India that aims to clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of India’s cities, smaller towns, and rural areas. The objectives of Swachh Bharat include eliminating open defecation through the construction of household-owned and community-owned toilets and establishing an accountable mechanism of monitoring toilet use. The campaign was officially launched on 2 October 2014 at Rajghat, New Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uttar Pradesh- The state was one of the biggest news of 2017, with BJP winning both the state assembly elections and municipal polls. Apart from this, it was also in the news for its Babri Masjid issue.

Gujarat Elections: One of the biggest elections of this year, the state had turned into a political battlefield fro Rahul Gandhi-led Congress and PM Modi-led BJP. Although BJP emerged as the winners with 100 seats, Grand Old Party was appreciated for its impressive performance.

Aadhaar- Aadhaar has been in going viral ever since the Centre had announced linking it to PAN card and mobile number. People have gone berserk with tweeting about how to link Aadhaar to various things.