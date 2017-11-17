Most coal-based plants will not comply with new norms: CSE

Power plants have already wasted two years doing virtually nothing. (PTI)

The new emission norms for coal-based power plants are to come into effect from December, but most plants will “not comply” with them, a green body has claimed. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), in a statement yesterday, said, “Ambitious timelines backed by strict penalties from the environment ministry are needed to prevent further delay in compliance.” The new norms were enacted by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change in December 2015 in view of the sector’s “massive contribution” to air pollution and its “huge water withdrawal”, the CSE said. “The new emission norms for coal-based power plants are to come into effect from December 2017, but most plants will not comply with them,” the CSE claimed. The green body further claimed that the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) is now “recommending” that plants be given “another five years” (which means the deadline should be extended from 2017 to 2022) to comply with the new norms.

Chandra Bhushan, the deputy director general, CSE said, “Another five years to meet these standards is unacceptable. Power plants have already wasted two years doing virtually nothing. It is important to push for ambitious timelines for compliance with the new norms.”