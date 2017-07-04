MoS Home Kiren Rijiju’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Itanagar

The report said that Rijiju was able to evacuate safely out of the helicopter. The reasons for the emergency landing were not immediately clear. (PTI)

MoS Home Kiren Rijiju’s helicopter on Tuesday made an emergency landing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, India Today TV reported. The report said that Rijiju was able to evacuate safely out of the helicopter. Press Trust of India reported that Rijiju’s helicopter had to land on a small field due to bad weather. MoS Home Kiren Rijiju’s helicopter on Tuesday made an emergency landing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar, India Today TV reported. The report said that Rijiju was able to evacuate safely out of the helicopter. Press Trust of India reported that Rijiju’s helicopter had to land on a small field due to bad weather. The report further said that Mi-17 helicopter, carrying Rijiju and seven other passengers on board, was flying from Guwahati to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh when it faced heavy rains and fog this afternoon. However, pilots of the chopper, belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF), skillfully manoeuvred for around 10 minutes and finally made the landing under an emergency situation. “I was lucky enough to be landed safely, thanks to the BSF pilots who are very experienced,” Rijiju told PTI.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader told PTI that Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) came to the spot after hearing about the development. He added that local residents too came forward to help Rijiju and others. The MoS Home was travelling to state’s Ziro district to attend the Dree harvest festival. In a similar incident, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ helicopter had crash-landed at Maharashtra’s Nilanga in Latur district. However, Fadnavis and others on board were able to escape from it without getting any injury.

“Our helicopter did meet with an accident in Latur but me and my team is absolutely safe and ok. Nothing to worry,” Fadnavis posted on Twitter after the incident. “I am safe. There was a minor accident involving the helicopter. People shouldn’t believe in rumours,” Fadnavis was quoted saying by the agency after the incident. “Nobody got hurt. My media advisor Ketan Pathak has suffered minor injuries. With the blessings of 11 crore people of Maharashtra, I am safe,” he added.