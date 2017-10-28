Morning News Bulletin: Track the latest stories

Sherin Mathews, known as Saraswati before she was adopted by OCI (overseas citizens of India) parents from the US, went missing on October 7.

Sushma Swaraj seeks probe into Sherin Mathew’s adoption, WCD says process “transparent”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today sought a probe into the procedure for the adoption of 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who was found dead in the US this week, even as the women and child development ministry said its policy was “transparent” and the incident was an “aberration”. Sherin Mathews, known as Saraswati before she was adopted by OCI (overseas citizens of India) parents from the US, went missing on October 7. Her body was discovered after over two weeks of searches by police officials in Texas on Sunday. “I have requested Maneka Gandhi, Minister for Women and Child Development, for a thorough investigation into the adoption process of Baby Saraswati @ Sherin Mathews who has been killed by her foster father Wesley Mathews in United States,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted today.

Chhattisgarh police arrests journalist Vinod Verma from Ghaziabad

Senior journalist Vinod Verma was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Police from his Ghaziabad residence early today for suspected blackmail and extortion related to a “sex CD” allegedly involving a state minister, who called it “fake” and an attempt at character assasination. Verma, who earlier worked with BBC Hindi service and Amar Ujala, was denied bail and Chhattisgarh police was given his transit remand till October 30 after he was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Archna in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Verma is also a member of Editors Guild of India.

Under homebuyers onslaught, Jaypee Infratech calls for partners to finish housing projects

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-appointed insolvency resolution professional (IRP) for Jaypee Infratech, Anuj Jain, has invited companies, including real estate firms, with a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore to complete the delayed projects of Jaypee Infratech, including Noida’s Wish Town project, by infusing Rs 2,000 crore or more. The IRP has invited expressions of interest from interested parties with the capital and ability to get the project executed either directly or through joint ventures to submit a resolution plan of Jaypee Infratech in accordance with the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by November 7. “Expression of Interest (EOI) are hereby invited from the parties interested in submitting a plan for resolution of JIL in accordance with the provisions of IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code),” Jain said in an advertisement published in newspapers.

Ecommerce firms Flipkart, Amazon, others saw highest ever monthly sales of $3.2 bn; 45 pct higher than last year

Flushed with funds from their recent fund-raising rounds, e-commerce companies in India saw their highest ever monthly sales of $3.2 billion (Rs 19,000) in the one-month period of September-October. This was also the season that was dotted with flagship sales of e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart. This revenue is 45% higher than the $2.2 billion of sales generated during the corresponding season of 2016. According to recent study by RedSeer, a consumer internet market research firm, e-tailers in India achieved the highest-ever monthly sales over the course of this festival month from September 20 to October 19, 2017. The report also said that the reason for strong sales performance in this month of current year was higher awareness of sales among the online customers, Jio’s influence that has increased internet penetration and better and more targeted selections and offers that online players gave this year compared to 2016. The other reason that the report cited was improved shopping and delivery experience.

Infrastructure investment: India lags even as private investment picks up globally

The sharp fall in private investment in infrastructure in India, Brazil and Turkey had brought down such investments in emerging market developing economies (EMDEs) by 37% in 2016, but in the first half of 2017 these grew 24%, according to a World Bank report. The three EMDEs were the main drivers of private infra investments during 2011-15, with a 58% share; though they still continued to be heavyweights, the momentum slowed in 2016. While a recovery was seen in the first half, India is not part of it. According the Private Participation in Infrastructure (PPI) report of the World Bank, PPI investment in EMDEs stood at $36.7 billion in H12017 compared with $29.5 billion in H12016. But H12017 PPI investment levels were still lower than historical levels.

Railways officials told to prepare incentive cum penalty model by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Emphasising on Indian Railways’ vision to achieve 100% electrification of tracks in the next four years, railway minister Piyush Goyal on Friday asked officials to prepare an incentive-cum-penalty programme for vendors in order to implement the plan in a time-bound manner.“We should have a standardised design so that vendors do not need to run for approvals and projects should be awarded in a transparent manner. If quality is assured, the railways will make payments within 30 days,” said the minister while speaking at the International Conference on Green Initiatives and Railway Electrification. India has one of the largest railway networks with track lengths of around 66,000 km; at present around 33,000 km, or 40%, of tracks are electrified. The cost of electrification works out to around Rs 1 crore per route km, which the minister said should come down by 30% as the railways would now be offering large contracts. “I am sure as the scale of electrification goes up, cost will come down,” added the minister.