Morning News Bulletin: Track the latest stories

A young Swiss tourist couple was attacked by five youths in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh leaving them battered and bruised after which all of them were nabbed, police said today. As the Centre and the UP government condemned the attack on Sunday, doctors said Quentin Jeremy Clerc, 24, who came to India on September 30 with his female friend Marie Droz, also 24, are on the way to recovery.

UP Secretary (Home) Bhagwan Swarup tonight said that five people were found to be involved in the incident.

“All five have been arrested/apprehended. Prima facie, two appear be major and the rest three minors,” he said in a statement.

Swachh Bharat and more as Yogi visits Taj, calls it a gem

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today swept the road outside the Taj Mahal, went inside the Mughal-era monument and described it as a gem and an integral part of Indian culture. The much publicised visit, the first by a BJP chief minister of the state, comes days after the party’s leaders and ministers made provocative statements against the famed symbol of love. In what is being seen as a damage control exercise following the controversy over its place in Indian heritage, Adityanath also said the government was committed to the conservation of the 17th century monument, built by Mughal emperor Shahjahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz.

Gurgaon homebuyers patience runs out, set to file case against diluted RERA in Haryana

After nearly three months of the implementation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act in Haryana, a group of homebuyers of Gurgaon is likely to file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court soon to challenge it.”We will file the petition most likely in two weeks…Our aim is to ensure that the Haryana government’s RERA rules are on the lines of those laid down by the central government. But they have diluted the to favour builders,” Gaurav Prakash, one of the homebuyers said. The state government has been facing severe criticisms from homebuyers for ‘diluting the central law by changing the definition of ongoing projects’, leaving most residential projects outside the purview of the act.

Now IPL cricket type auction of motorcycle riders coming to India; motorsports set for big boost

The IPL cricket league continues to inspire other lesser sports hoping to work the magic in their sports. The Pune Invitational Supercross League 2017 is getting ready for an auction of motorcycle riders who will be picked up the six teams on November 3 in Pune. These riders and their teams would participate in the Supercross League scheduled to be held in Pune from November 17 to 19 at a indigenously prepared track. Around 53 national and 11 international riders will be part of the league and will compete against each other for the top honours. Racing teams Bhalla Royale, INK Racing, P B Racing, Team Greeshm and Lilleria Motorsports will be vying with each other to pick up the riders through an auction. Two more teams will join them soon in the first of its kind franchise-based league format in supercross racing event in the world.

Hardik Patel problem to get worse: Reservations tiger ridden by politicos for 70 years, don’t know how to get off

Election cycles are not the best time to get politicians to own up to mistakes and to make a dramatic switch in their policies, but given the problems the BJP continues to face because of Hardik Patel—and the way the Congress party is trying to woo him—the party just has to know the reservation tiger that politicians have ridden for seven decades is becoming that much more difficult to control. It is possible the BJP will ride out the Hardik popularity, thanks to prime minister Modi’s hold over people, or it may end up splitting the movement or by wooing other caste groups to neutralise the powerful Patidars.

Mumbai, Bengaluru to Delhi NCR, property sales bring no cheer, future dark, says report

Home sales have not recovered meaningfully since the low point of demonetisation last December, data sourced from real estate consulting firm PropEquity indicated. In Mumbai and Bengaluru, the number of units sold are just about on par with sales last December, which witnessed the lowest level of home sales after the government decided to discontinue big notes and crack down on black money last November. In the national capital region (NCR), sales are still 26% lower when compared to December last. In Mumbai, sales are just about the same, a percentage point lower, and similarly, in Bengaluru, sales are 7.3% lower than last December. Experts pointed out that the industry had barely digested the effects of demonetisation when the GST and RERA were rolled out. After demonetisation, the residential sector picked up in March, but in May, RERA got implemented and GST kicked in a couple of months later. According to a report by Knight Frank released in June, residential launches in the top eight cities of the country declined by 41% to 62,738 units in H1 2017 compared to 1,07,120 units in H1 2016. The decline was 9% compared to the demonetisation period of H2 2016 when 68,702 units were launched. Ahmedabad and NCR bore the brunt with launches falling by 79% and 73%, respectively.