Morning News Bulletin- Track latest updates

Vijay Mallya has ‘case of fraud’ to answer, UK court told

The extradition trial of Vijay Mallya, wanted in India on charges of Rs 9,000 crores fraud and money laundering, today began at a UK court here, with the prosecution asserting that the mbattled liquor baron had a “case of fraud” to answer. The trial, however, was briefly halted as the courtroom had to be evacuated due to a fire alarm. The 61-year-old tycoon and others waited outside the Westminster magistrates court during the fire drill. The trial began with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government, presenting its opening arguments in the case which focused on loans totalling around Rs 2,000 crores sought by the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines from a consortium of Indian banks.

Newborn declared dead: Police question sacked doctors, others

Two doctors, whose services were terminated by Max Healthcare, were today questioned by police in connection with the case of a premature baby being wrongly declared dead. The questioning lasted about two hours. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the two doctors, AP Mehta and Vishal Gupta, whose services were terminated by the Max Hospital, joined the probe today. The DCP, however, refused to divulge further details. Police said another doctor, a gynaecologist, was also questioned along with Mehta and Gupta. Two nurses of the hospital were also quizzed. All of them were questioned for close to two hours, said an official privy to the probe.

Cyclone Ockhi: Rajnath speaks to CMs of TN, Kerala; NCMC meets

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today called up Tamil Nadu and Kerala chief ministers and assured them of all help in dealing with the situation arising out of Cyclone Ockhi while the National Crisis Management Committee reviewed rescue and relief operations in affected areas. Singh spoke to Edappadi K Palaniswami and Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, about the situation in areas affected by the cyclone, a home ministry official said.

Actor Shashi Kapoor, epitome of charm, passes away at 79

Shashi Kapoor, the embodiment of romance and charm who wooed the top leading ladies of the ’70s and ’80s on the silver screen and captivated millions of fans, died today. He was 79. The actor-producer took his last breath at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital here. “Yes, he has passed away. He had a kidney problem and was on dialysis for several years,” his nephew Randhir Kapoor, the son of the late Raj Kapoor, told PTI. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi condoled the death of the popular actor.

Modi likens Rahul’s elevation to Mughal succession

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today likened the imminent elevation of Rahul Gandhi to dynastic succession of Mughal rulers, and castigated the Congress for abandoning “public modesty” by deciding to make a person, who is out on bail in a graft case, its president. The prime minister also targeted the Congress over corruption during its rule, and spoke about the clean governance under him in Gujarat and at the Centre.

Rahul files nomination for Congress president

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today filed his nomination for the post of party president, heralding a generational shift in the leadership of the grand old party seeking a revival in its electoral fortunes. With no other claimants in the fray and today being the last day for filing nominations, his elevation as Congress president is almost certain, party sources said. The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is set take over the party’s

reins from Sonia Gandhi, who has steered the party for 19 years, including the 10 when it led the UPA government.