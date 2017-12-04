Morning News Bulletin – Track latest updates

(FILE)

Taliban Taliban

5 ways India will benefit from Iran’s Chabahar port

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman on Sunday. The strategically key port is a big boost for India as the route connects Iran, India and Afghanistan. From now on, India won’t have to rely on Pakistan to get access to those two countries. Minister of State for Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan represented India at the inauguration ceremony of the Phase 1 of the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar, according to The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The ceremony was also attended by ambassadors and senior officials of the region. The port is located in the Sistan-Balochistan province of Iran’s southern coast.

Hafiz Saeed’s JuD to contest 2018 general elections in Pakistan

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has unveiled his political ambitions by formally announcing that his Jammat-ud-Dawah will contest the general elections in Pakistan in 2018 under the banner of the Milli Muslim League, which is yet to be registered with the Election Commission. The banned JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which carried out the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed.

After second complaint, NCW team to speak to woman ‘sexually exploited’ by Hardik Patel

The National Commission for Women (NCW) today said its chairperson Rekha Sharma would meet the woman who was allegedly being sexually exploited by Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel. “A team from the NCW, with chairperson Rekha Sharma, will be heading to Surat tonight to meet a girl who, according to a complaint received by the NCW, is being sexually exploited by Hardik Patel,” a statement said. The rights body said the complainant in the case was not the victim, however, she was willing to speak to the officials of the NCW.

Watch out for these problems while filing returns on GST portal; you won’t get to edit it

It has been five months since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the disruptions caused by the new indirect tax regime have been left behind as India’s economic growth rebounds to 6.3% from a three-year low of 5.7%. However, businesses continue to face problems in the GST returns filing even as a slew of measures were announced to ease the process last month. One of the biggest problem being faced by businesses is no editing facility in the GST Network.

Mask-wearing Sri Lankans force India to declare on smog-hit day

In an unprecedented turn of events, the embattled Sri Lankan cricket team today held up play during the third Test against India, complaining of poor air quality that forced the hosts to declare their innings. The first-ever incident of this kind in the sport’s 140-year-old history saw an international team resort to anti-pollution masks while fielding and then refuse to continue, stopping play for 26 minutes over three interruptions. Record-breaking India skipper Virat Kohli, who was dismissed for 243 after the action resumed, was forced to declare at 536 for seven as some of the visiting team’s substitute fielders too refused to take the field. The Lankan move irked the BCCI and Team India’s support staff nearly called it a deliberate tactic, though the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s rating of the capital’s air quality remained “very poor”.

Pakistan hasn’t done anything significant in war against terror: US

The US is not satisfied with Pakistan’s cooperation in the war against terror as it has not done “anything significant” to rein-in the Taliban and the Haqqani network and destroy their sanctuary on its territory as part of its promise, a senior White House official has said. He also termed the release of Mumbai-terror attack accused Hafiz Saeed as “a step backward” in that direction. The official said that the release of the Coleman family, held captive for five years by the Haqqani network, from inside Pakistan was “not an indication” of Islamabad’s co-operation with the US in the war against terrorism.

Spice V801 priced at Rs 7999; a decent budget smartphone with good features, good user experience

Following its partnership with Transsion Holdings in February this year, the re-branded Spice has step up its focus on feature phones and smartphone market in India. So far, it has launched five smartphones and five feature phones. The latest handset is Spice V801, a 5.00-inch touchscreen display budget smartphone with 1.25GHz quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM and Android 7.0, and sporting a price tag of Rs 7,999. We explored this device for over a week and here are the details. Out of the box, the first thing you will notice is the impressive design of V801 and how comfortable it is to hold and operate. The device is neither bulky nor thin.