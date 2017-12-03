Morning News Bulletin – Track latest updates

File

Manmohan slams note ban, GST; asks PM to find “more dignified ways” to seek votes

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh today said Modi failed to understand the “pains” of his note ban and GST decisions were going to unleash on the people of his own home state. Calling demonetisation an “uninformed, half-baked crusade” and GST a “badly designed and hastily implemented” measure, Singh also lamented the “low-level rhetoric” used by the ruling party. “I wish the prime minister would find more dignified ways of impressing upon the crowds and seeking their votes…,” he said. “Just as you were recovering from one blow (of demonetisation), came the GST. Nobody consulted you or tried to understand how your dhandha (business) works,” he told a gathering of members of the local business community here.

Salil S Parekh appointed new Infosys CEO, MD for 5 year term

India’s leading IT firm Infosys on Saturday named Salil S Parekh as its next chief executive officer and managing director. As per the statement released by the company, Parekh has been appointed for a five-year-term effective January 2. The company also said that its interim CEO Pravin Rao will be re-designated as the chief operating officer of the company from the same date. Parekh’s appointment was approved by the company’s board of directors The appointment was made on basis of recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which concluded its global search for a CEO and MD, Infosys added.

Over 900 Kerala fishermen reach Maharashtra coast, safe: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fishermen from near Kerala, who were caught in rough seas due to Cyclone Ockhi, have reached Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg coast and are safe, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here this evening. “In all 68 fishing boats, out of which 66 are from Kerala and two from Tamil Nadu, have reached with total 952 fishermen on board. All are safe,” the Maharashtra chief minister said in a tweet. “Maharashtra will completely look after everyone till weather permits them to go back,” he said. “I have given orders to the Maharashtra Maritime Board and collector, Sindhudurg district to make all arrangements for the stranded fishermen,” Fadnavis said. “Local authorities are already with them and taking care of all arrangements to make everyone feel at home,” he said.

Expect cleaner bedding on train journeys soon, Railways to do this by 2018-19

FOR ALL THOSE dreading long distance travel by train because of unclean bedding can hopefully look forward to freshly laundered sheets soon. Indian Railways plans to get all beddings used in trains washed through in-house mechanised laundries by2018-19.By the end of 2017-18, 70% of the washing will be done in-house, which is an increase from 45% at the start of the year. Currently, about 60% bedding is washed in-house. Talking about the move, a Railways spokesperson said, “Railways traditionally has been getting linen washed by outside contractors. But these contractors are outside our supervision and we have no control on quality and consistency.So this decision was taken to move the entire washing in-house.

Maharashtra to buy 400 MW of electricity at Rs 2.76/unit

Maharashtra discovered the price of Rs 2.76 per unit of electricity in the reverse auction held under the ‘flexible utilisation of coal’ scheme, popularly known as tolling. The state would buy 400 MW of coal-based power from the lowest bidders—CESC (185 MW) and Ideal Energy (215 MW) till June, 2018. The ceiling tariff for the reverse auction, which was initially scheduled to take place in mid-September, was kept at Rs 2.80/unit. This makes Maharashtra the second state to use tolling for reducing the cost of power generation, which was approved by the cabinet in May, 2016. Repeated inquiries seeking detail of the auctions sent to Mahagenco-Maharashtra’s electricity utility-did not elicit any response.