Morning News Bulletin – Track latest updates

BJP pockets 14 of 16 mayoral seats in UP, BSP bags 2; Cong routed in Amethi bastion

The BJP swept the Uttar Pradesh civic polls today pocketing 14 of the 16 mayoral seats as Yogi Adityanath emerged on top in his first major electoral test after taking over as chief minister in March. The Congress faced the embarrassment of losing in its bastion Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of its vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to be soon elevated as party chief. Mayawati-led BSP sprang a surprise as it thwarted the challenge from BJP candidates to win the mayoral posts in western UP’s Aligarh and Meerut towns. Akhilesh Yadav-led SP failed to win a single mayoral seat. Lucknow, which elected BJP’s Sanyukta Bhatia as its first woman mayor, was among the prestigious seats like Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, temple town Ayodhya and Adityanath’s home turf Gorakhpur, that the BJP won. BJP also scored impressive victories in Kanpur and Ghaziabad with its nominees emerging victors by a margin of over a lakh votes.

Newborn, declared dead by Delhi hospital, found alive, probe ordered

Declared dead at an upscale hospital, the prematurely born twins were handed over to their parents in a polythene bag, but just before their last rites, one was found alive. Police have registered a case under section 308 of the IPC, which governs cases related to attempt to commit culpable homicide and the offence under it is punishable by up to seven years in jail. A senior police official said, “Two doctors from the hospital have been named in the case.” The Delhi government, meanwhile ordered an inquiry into the “criminal negligence” with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promising “strict action”. The parents, who were devastated by the news broken to them by Max Hospital (Shalimar Bagh) yesterday, were shocked when they found one of the twins moving.

Family court to first decide maintainability of plea of Omar Abdullah’s wife: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court today asked a family court to first decide the issue of maintainability of the plea of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s estranged wife, seeking maintenance from him. The high court said that before awarding interim maintenance, the family court would also determine whether the couple’s two sons were entitled to maintenance as they both have become major. “Maintainability of the petition under Section 125 of the CrPC and question of award of interim maintenance are inseparable. “In order to award interim maintenance, the court concerned shall first arrive at a finding that whether the husband/petitioner neglected or refused to give maintenance to his wife/respondent No.1 and that whether the wife/respondent was unable to maintain herself,” Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said.

Lotus blooms in temple town, Ayodhya gets its first mayor

Barely a couple of weeks before he turns 41, Rishikesh Upadhayay virtually got the perfect birthday gift from the voters of Ayodhya and Faizabad, who elected him as the first mayor of this temple town situated around 120 km from the state capital Lucknow. An elated Upadhyay said that he wishes to filfil the aspirations of the people and also hoped that “after the judgement of the Supreme Court, a grand Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya. “The place where Lord Ram was born, a temple must be built,” he said. Upadhyay’s victory also assumes significance, as it was from Ayodhya that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off his hectic blitzkrieg for the UP urban local body elections. The close contest for the Ayodhya mayor’s post saw Upadhyay defeating SP’s Gulshan Bindu by 3,601 votes. Upadhyay got 44,642 votes (44.9 per cent), while Bindu was close with 41,041 votes. BSP’s Girish Chandra got 6,033 votes, while Shailendra Mani of the Congress polled 3,601 votes. AAP’s candidate Sarvesh Kumar Verma got 1,180 votes.

Can air news on Pushkar but respect Shashi Tharoor’s silence: HC

The Delhi High Court today refused to restrain journalist Arnab Goswami and his Republic TV from airing news or debates relating to the mysterious death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar but said it has to be “tempered and balanced”. The high court also held that Tharoor has a “right to silence” under the Constitution and “no person can be compelled to give testimony or answer questions which may incriminate him”. Justice Manmohan, who delivered a 61-page judgement, said before airing any story on Pushkar’s death, the channel should give Tharoor a written notice, by electronic mode, seeking his version. “If the plaintiff (Tharoor) refuses or does not reply within a reasonable time, he will not be compelled to speak and the story will be aired with the disclosure that he has refused to speak to the defendants (TV channel and Goswami),” the court said.

Good news! EPF cover wage limit to be raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 21,000

The government is set to raise the monthly wage ceiling for mandatory Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) cover to Rs 21,000 from Rs 15,000 at present, a move that could inflate the government’s annual Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) outflow by 50% to Rs 3,000 crore. Once implemented, the change could also raise the number of active EPF subscribers by around 50 lakh to 4.25 crore The labour ministry’s proposal to raise the ceiling has been pending for quite sometime now. The finance ministry, which had asked the labour ministry to assess the financial implication of the proposal, has received the inputs recently and given the go-ahead.