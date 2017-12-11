Morning News Bulletin: Track latest update here

(File)

Cyclone Ockhi: Kerala death toll climbs to 40, 250 fishermen return

The death toll in the Ockhi cyclone in Kerala rose to 40 today with the recovery of two more bodies, even as search operations to trace the missing fishermen entered the 10th day. Meanwhile, a total of 250 fishermen, trapped in the high seas following the November 30 cyclone, returned to Kochi. The fishermen had put out to sea from Kerala and Tamil Nadu coast and most of them were trapped in Lakshadweep area. The fishermen, including 189 from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, arrived in Kochi by boats since last night, officials said. Mourning the dead and the missing, the Christian community in the coastal belt near here observed a “prayer day” and sought Central funds for rehabilitation of the affected families.

Won’t utter ‘wrong words’ against PM, says Rahul Gandhi

Amid the acrimony-filled poll campaign in Gujarat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today attacked Narendra Modi but promised he would not use even one “galat shabd” (wrong word) against him because he respects the post of the prime minister. Gandhi, who began his second day of campaigning for the second phase of poll scheduled for December 14, said he has learnt from the history of the Congress and the legacy of party leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that one should “defeat his enemy with love”. “Modi ji uses wrong words regarding me, talks senseless things, and did once in today’s speech as well. I would like to tell everyone from both the BJP and the Congress that Rahul Gandhi respects the position of the prime minister.

Actor Zaira ‘molested’ on flight; man arrested

The man who allegedly molested actor Zaira Wasim on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight last night was arrested here today after a huge public outcry over the incident prompted the Maharashtra State Commission for Women to seek an enquiry into the “shameful” incident. The 39-year-old Vikas Sachdev was arrested late in the evening, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare said he will be produced in the court tomorrow. Sachdev has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) since the actor is a minor, Senior Police Inspector, Sahar, Lata Shirsat, said.

Pakistan trying to interfere in Gujarat poll: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sparred in battleground Gujarat today where the former claimed leaders of the opposition party held a secret meeting with current and former Pakistani officials a day ahead of Mani Shankar Aiyar’s “neech” jibe against him. Modi claimed there was an attempt by Pakistan to interfere in the Gujarat polls. Alleged Muslim appeasement and the Gujarat riots were also back on the table even as BJP chief Amit Shah raked up the issue of funding of Congress-backed Dalit candidate Jignesh Mewani by hardline Muslim outfit PFI.

Home buyers can’t wait indefinitely for possession: NCDRC

Home buyers cannot be made to wait indefinitely for possession of flats booked by them, the apex consumer commission has said as it asked a private builder to refund the amount paid by its customers. The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) noted that possession was not given even after five years and asked New Delhi-based Adel Landmarks Limited to refund over Rs 66 lakh to five customers who were allotted flats in their project in Gurgaon in 2012.”The firm has chosen not to come forward to tell this commission as to why it has failed to deliver possession to them, and by which date it expects to deliver the possession, the buyers in my opinion are entitled to refund of the amount paid by them to the opposite party (firm), along with appropriate compensation,” the bench headed by its presiding member Justice V K Jain said.