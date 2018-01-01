Morning News Bulletin – Track latest update here

(File)

Rajinikanth ends suspense, announces political entry

In an announcement which may alter political equations in Tamil Nadu, superstar Rajinikanth today announced his much-speculated entry into politics saying he would launch a party before the next state Assembly polls, triggering jubilation among his fans. His decision comes at a time when the state is witnessing a political churning after the death of chief minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa and virtual retirement of nonagenarian DMK chief M Karunanidhi. Amid a thunderous applause from his fans, Rajinikanth, clad in a white kurta, declared, “I am joining politics and it is for sure.”

5 CRPF men, 2 terrorists killed in pre-dawn attack in Pulwama

In a pre-dawn strike, five CRPF men were killed when heavily armed terrorists carried out suicide attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said. This is first time local terrorists carried out a suicide attack, which has been claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed. CRPF spokesperson Rajesh Yadav said the two terrorists are Manzoor Ahmad Baba from Drubgam (Pulwama) and Fardeen Ahmad Khanday from Nazeempora (Tral). Khanday is the son a serving policeman. “Five CRPF jawans have been martyred and three others are injured. The bodies of two terrorists have also been recovered. We believe another terrorist has also been killed but the body has not been retrieved,” Yadav told PTI.

Post pub fire, action against illegal structures continues

Illegal constructions and alterations at over 355 establishments were razed in the city today as the civic body continued to demolish these structures at hotels and restaurants, after a blaze at an upscale pub claimed 14 lives on December 29. The accused persons in the case, however, remained untraceable, even as the police booked the relatives of two accused for allegedly giving shelter to them. With today’s demolitions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has so far razed over 600 such structures since the crackdown began, an official of the civic body said.

PM Modi talks of triple talaq hardship for women, Haj hurdle

After years of “hardship”, Muslim women have found a way to free themselves from instant triple talaq, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today in his first remarks on the issue after a bill to criminalise the practice was passed in the Lok Sabha. He also said that the policy of allowing Muslim women to perform Haj only in the company of a male guardian was “injustice” and discriminatory and his government has removed the restriction following which hundreds of women have applied to travel alone for the pilgrimage. The prime minister made these remarks highlighting the efforts of his government to give equal opportunities to Muslim women at two separate events.

From Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, here are the most desirable smartphones of 2017

From high-end smartphones to beautiful, mid-range Bluetooth speakers, from smart headsets to innovative fitness bands and smartwatches—there were a lot of interesting gadgets in 2017. However, it was not by any means an epochal one when it came to technology. It was more a year of the upgrades and not so much one of original ideas or concepts. Nandagopal Rajan & Shruti Dhapola list the best-performing and most desirable gadgets that 2017 had to offer.