Morning News Bulletin – Track latest update

RK Nagar election result: AIADMK alleges pact between TTV-DMK; MK Stalin rejects charge

The ruling AIADMK today alleged there was a ‘tacit understanding’ between TTV Dhinakaran and the opposition DMK to defeat it in the RK Nagar bypoll, in which the sidelined party leader emerged victorious. The party is also likely to brainstorm on today’s defeat at a meeting here tomorrow, party sources said. Asserting that the win achieved by “conspiracy” by Stalin and Dhinakaran will not affect AIADMK, party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami said DMK, their party’s arch rival, faced its “worst defeat” in an election to any Assembly segment in Tamil Nadu so far.

Narendra Modi government draws up tailor-made action plan for the backward districts; see key parameters

Eyeing a rural outreach ahead of the general elections in 2019, the Narendra Modi government has drawn up tailor-made action plans for 115 identified “most-backward” districts in the country to improve their socio-economic profiles by making available basic services like healthcare, sanitation and education as well as basic physical infrastructure like roads and drinking water supply in a time-bound manner.

For benami property owners, the risk has just increased; 3 must-know things

Benami property means any property which is the subject matter of a benami transaction and includes proceeds (money received) from such property. Such a transaction means where a property is held by a person (benamidar) and consideration has been paid by another person (beneficial owner). The property is held for the immediate or future benefit, directly or indirectly for the person who has paid the consideration.

Digitek DBS-011 speaker priced in India at Rs 4,995; sounds great, meant for those passionate about music

One of the major reasons behind the rising popularity of Bluetooth speakers is the portability and convenience of operating these gadgets wirelessly via devices such as smartphones and laptops. Bluetooth speakers enable you to enjoy music, radio, and other audio from just about anywhere, from your living room to the backyard. You can find dozens of Bluetooth speakers in the market; these come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from a few hundred rupees all the way up to Rs 30,000 and beyond. Take, for instance, the Digitek DBS-011 tubular Bluetooth speaker.

Infinix Zero 5 priced at Rs 17,999, packs decent specs, long battery life

Chinese handset maker Infinix Mobile—a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings—has recently launched its flagship smartphone Infinix Zero 5. Priced at Rs 17,999, Zero 5 comes with a 5.98-inch display, dual rear cameras and a 4350mAh battery. We used this device for over a week and here are the details. Out of the box, the first thing that you will notice is the impressive design of Zero 5. With 5.98-inch display and weight of 197g, Zero 5 is neither too bulky nor thin but it is certainly a large device to carry around.