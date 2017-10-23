Morning News Bulletin: Track latest update

(File)

India, Bangladesh resolve to fight terror together: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

India and Bangladesh today discussed the common challenge of terrorism and resolved to fight the scourge together even as New Delhi reaffirmed its status as a reliable development partner of Dhaka. “We are both determined to protect our societies from the threat of ideologies of hate, violence and terror by adopting a zero tolerance policy and a comprehensive approach in fighting violent extremism and terrorism at all levels,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said after talks with the Bangladeshi side as part of the fourth Joint Consultative Commission (JCC).

PM Modi inaugurates ro-ro ferry service in Gujarat, blames UPA govt for delaying project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first phase of the roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service connecting Saurashtra with south Gujarat, amid a political row over the delay in announcement of poll dates for the state. While launching his “dream project”, Modi blamed the previous UPA government for delaying the venture by creating hurdles in the name of environment. Modi, who is visiting the state for the third time this month, also took the first trip in the ferry from Ghogha to Dahej with 100 visually-impaired children from Bhavnagar.

Corporate results: Even as early festive season drives sales, margins get capped; here is why

Coinciding as it did with the rollout of the GST, corporate results for the September quarter were expected to reflect the disruption in some businesses. Numbers from the early birds show that in the absence of any discernible improvement in demand, competition remains fierce limiting margin expansion and profit growth. An early festive season would have bumped up sales for some consumer durables companies but input costs remain firm and that too has put a cap on margins.

How cheap Reliance Jio, Airtel offers plus affordable smartphones set online streamers Hotstar, JioPlay, Netflix on fire

India’s app ecosystem is becoming increasingly fertile with as many as 30 apps now commanding a meaningful viewership. Although, the penetration of smartphones in the country is just around 34%, they are becoming increasingly more affordable at sub $100. As more smartphones are sold, the number of downloads of apps will go up automatically, say industry watchers. This is good news for over-the-top (OTT) services which are becoming increasingly popular, now that data prices have come off sharply.

Nokia 8 priced at Rs 36,999; here is what makes it a smart device for everyday life

What is a flagship? In the world of smartphones this can be the philosophical question to which none have found the answer. There’s Apple’s iPhone, which everyone loves to hate but somehow it keeps selling. Samsung has its Galaxy S and the Note series where the display keeps getting bigger and better. Now Google has Pixel 2, where it tells us that the premium Android phone does not need dual-rear cameras. In this world of confused flagships, HMD Global is entering the market with Nokia 8.

From Tejas fighter to bullet-proof jackets, Indian Army gets boost as DRDO develops indigenous tech for arms

A number of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed weapon systems, platforms, dual use equipment have been accepted and inducted in the Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces. Technology developed by Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), a Kanpur-based premier laboratory of DRDO, for bullet-proof jackets was recently handed over to Kanpur-based company MKU Ltd.