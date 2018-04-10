Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track Latest news

Mark Zuckerberg testimony to Congress: ‘My mistake, I’m sorry’

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg says he accepts responsibility for the social network’s failure to protect private data and prevent manipulation of the platform, according to testimony released today on the eve of his first Congressional appearance. “We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry,” Zuckerberg said in his written testimony released by a House of Representatives panel. “I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

Mumbai airport’s main runway shut for 6 hrs; 225 flights cancelled

Flight services at the Mumbai airport were badly hit today with various airlines cancelling as many as 225 flights, besides rescheduling scores of others, due to the closure of the main runway for six hours for pre-monsoon maintenance work. The Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which runs the city airport, has announced the closure of the main runway (O9/27) between 11 am and 5 pm for yesterday and today. As many as 225 flights operated by various airlines, including Jet Airways, IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir and Vistara, were cancelled during the closure of the runway, an airport official said.

Rural polls: 6 policemen hurt in TMC-BJP clash; SEC extends last day of nomination

Six policemen were injured today when the BJP and TMC workers came to blows in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal over filing of nominations for next month’s panchayat elections, the police said. Though today was the the last day for filing of nominations for the panchayat polls, to be held on May 1, 3 and 5, the State Election Commission (SEC) extended it till today in view of complaints that the opposition candidates had been prevented from filing papers. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to extend the last date for the filing of nominations for the rural polls, saying it could not interfere with the election process.

Donald Trump says talks with N.Korea’s Kim in ‘May or early June’

US President Donald Trump said yesterday he plans to meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un next month or in early June, indicating a historic summit between the Cold War rivals is still on track. Speaking at the White House, Trump expressed hope that relations — which for a century have been marked by war, animosity and a perilous arms race — could be put on a friendlier footing. Trump told reporters before a cabinet meeting that the summit would be sometime in “May or early June” — letting the original May time line slip a little, but confirming the meeting is still on. “I think there will be great respect paid by both parties and hopefully there will be a deal on denuking,” he said.

4,000 strong security for IPL match today in wake of disruption threat

A 4,000 strong posse of policemen will be deployed for security tomorrow for the CSK-KKR tie, amid intensified opposition to the IPL matches to be held here with a pro-Tamil outfit agitating over the Cauvery issue threatening to hold protests outside the game venue. Being held here after a gap of almost three years, tickets have been sold out for the match. Seven Indian Premier League matches are scheduled to be held here between April 10 and May 20.

It’s for RBI to decide on Kochhar’s term at ICICI Bank: Finmin sources

It is for the Reserve Bank or ICICI Bank board to decide if bank CEO and Managing Director Chanda Kochhar, who is facing allegations of nepotism, should continue at the post, official sources said. The Finance Ministry is of the view that it is not their role to look into the affairs of private lender ICICI Bank but the RBI as a regulator could look at allegations heaped against Kochhar, sources in the Finance Ministry said. It is for the RBI to decide if Kochhar should continue to be the CEO and Managing Director of the bank, they said, adding the regulator or ICICI Bank board is competent to take a decision on continuation of the incumbent CEO in the office.