Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Payroll payoff: Here is how provident plan will create 5 lakh jobs in just FY19

Amid a host of measures proposed in the Budget to boost employment generation, the proposal that the government will bear employers’ entire 12% Employees’ Provident Fund contribution for all new industrial workers earning Rs 15,000 a month for three years, under the PMRPY scheme, will create 5 lakh new jobs in 2018-19 alone, according to the government’s estimate.Finance minister Arun Jaitley has allocated Rs 1,652 crore for 2018-19 for the job-incentivising Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY), first launched in August 2016, against an estimated Rs500-crore actual outlay in 2017-18.

Wow! Jio is now offering 200% cashback on this recharge – Find out details

Reliance Jio has once again ambushed incumbents by launching a new cashback offer, under which a subscriber who recharges with a plan of Rs 398 or more stands to get a cashback of up to 200% in the form of vouchers. In January, the company had come up with a cashback offer of up to 100% on recharges worth Rs 398 and above made between January 16 and 31. Under the new offer, recharges of Rs 398 and above between February 1 and 15 will be eligible for a 100% cashback from Jio in the form of eight recharge vouchers of Rs 50 each. These vouchers will be credited to the user’s MyJio app.

Equity investments: New LTCG tax reality – Book profits regularly at Rs 1 lakh

Budget 2018: The restoration of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity income in Budget 2018 is a huge change. This would have a huge impact on the ease of investing in stocks and equity-oriented mutual funds. People were investing in equity because of the robust returns delivered by the markets since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

Maldives crisis: Country’s top court revokes order to free prisoners; Mohamed Nasheed seeks Indian military intervention

Maldives’ Supreme court last night revoked an order to release nine high-profile political prisoners, hours after former president Mohamed Nasheed sought India’s military intervention to resolve the ongoing political crisis in his country following declaration of emergency by President Abdulla Yameen and arrest of two top judges. Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and another judge, Ali Hameed, were arrested after President Yameen declared a state of emergency yesterday.

Taiwan earthquake: Strong tremors rattles east coast of Taiwan

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck today near the coast of Taiwan, and people may be trapped inside a building. The US Geological Survey says the quake struck late today about 21 kilometres (13 miles) northeast of Hualien, on the island’s east coast. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported that the ground floor of the Marshal Hotel, a building in Hualien district, had caved in and people were believed to be trapped inside. The agency posted photos showing a road fractured in several parts.