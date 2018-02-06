Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest news

Amit Shah tears into Congress over GST, other issues

BJP chief Amit Shah tore into the Congress over its “failure” to tackle unemployment and other problems and its criticism of the GST, saying it was not a ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ but the revenues go to pay for ‘one rank, one pension’ and subsidises the poor. In his maiden address in the Rajya Sabha, he also asked whether the Congress was inciting the people not to pay taxes, as he listed out the NDA government’s achievements on various fronts. Initiating the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s address, Shah took on senior Congress leader P Chidambaram for his ‘pakoda’ jibe and said it was better to sell pakodas than being unemployed.

Concerned India asks its nationals to defer travel to Maldives

India expressed concern over the recent political developments in the Maldives and asked its nationals to defer all non-essential travels to the Indian Ocean nation until further notice. In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Indian expatriates in Maldives are also alerted to the need for heightened security awareness, and urged to exercise due caution in public and avoid public gatherings.

Why TRAI is asking users to give more info to get better data speed insight

The Trai on Monday said it is encouraging users to give their consent for capturing more information related to evaluation of mobile data speeds to help in better validation of results. It came out with a white paper on the methodology, approach and evaluation criteria for its MySpeed app, which measures mobile data speeds of telecom operators through crowd sourcing.

Why Budget 2018 is a populist, progressive and pragmatic one

Budget 2018: The Union Budget 2018, presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley, can be seen as a populist one, catering to the needs of the common man and the economy. The Budget 2018 has provided financial allocations in maintaining the government’s larger vision of ‘Building the Nation’ and ‘Housing for All’. The capital expenditure focus on key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and housing, amalgamate to provide necessary momentum and thrust to the economy. Changes in corporate taxation will incentivise many to invest, and be competitive.

Budget 2018 impact: Apple raises iPhone, smart watch prices on import duty hike

Budget 2018: Following the hike in the customs duty on smartphones and smart watches, Apple on Monday increased prices of its iPhones by around 3%, while the price escalation for Apple Watch was steeper at around 8%. The price hike comes after the government in the Budget raised the customs duty on smartphones from 15% to 20% and doubled it to 20% for smartwatches and wearables. The steepest hike has been for the Apple watch.