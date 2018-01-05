Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

(File)

Salil Parekh’s salary: New Infosys CEO’s pay higher than most peers, but less than predecessor

Newly-appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys Salil Parekh will be paid an annual compensation of Rs 16.25 crore in the form of fixed and variable salary, and this does not include the value of the stock grants to be made by the company. Parekh, who was previously with Capgemini, will also receive a joining bonus in the form of one-time equity grant amounting to Rs 9.75 crore. He is also eligible for Rs 16.25 crore of equity grant which will be vested over different periods of time, according to a notice issued by the company to the stock exchanges.

Honda City car: The car that made Honda in India

For a sedan to continue non-stop production run for 20 years in a tough market such as India is quite an achievement. In 1998, when Honda Cars India started operations by launching the premium sedan City in a small-car market, it was a gamble. Its competitors from that era—Maruti Esteem, Daewoo Cielo, Hyundai Accent, Mitsubishi Lancer, Ford Escort, Opel Astra—have gone in the annals of automotive history. The only other sedan that has had a longer run is Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which is in an altogether different segment. Twenty years later, the gamble appears to have paid off.

Tax-saving investments on financial needs, goals – All you want to know

At the end of every financial year, many taxpayers make investments to minimise taxes, without adequate knowledge of the various available options. A rush job often leads to mistakes and they end up investing in those schemes which don’t serve their financial needs. Make the Rs 1.5-lakh limit count With three months left to the end of the financial year, it is advisable to start thinking of investment alternatives that not only help you save tax but also increase your wealth.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni back with CSK, MI retains Rohit, Virat Kohli stays with RCB

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was back at his ‘spiritual home’ Chennai Super Kings while Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained India captain Virat Kohli during the much-publicised yet predictable Indian Premier League retentions here this evening. Mumbai Indians had the league’s most successful captain Rohit Sharma back in their stable as most of the retentions happened on expected lines. Current Australia skipper Steve Smith was Rajasthan Royals’ only pick while his deputy David Warner remains with Sunrisers Hyderabad along with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Pakistan releases another ‘confessional’ video of Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan today released yet another video of Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav in which he purportedly says he has not been harmed in custody and also asks why India was “lying” that he was not working for an intelligence agency. In what is being described as a confessional video, Jadhav says he is a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy and that his commission has not gone and also purportedly tells that the Indian diplomat who accompanied his family for the meeting “yelled” at his mother. However, the veracity of the video which was released by the Pakistan Foreign Office could not be ascertained.