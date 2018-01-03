Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

(file)

Maharashtra simmers after Pune violence; protests erupt in Mumbai

Several towns and cities in Maharashtra were on edge today as Dalit protests against yesterday’s violence in Pune spilled over to capital Mumbai, with agitators damaging scores of buses, and disrupting road and rail traffic, officials said. Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead yesterday.

US’ ‘incomprehensible’ accusations strike bilateral trust: Pakistan

Pakistan today expressed “deep disappointment” over US President Donald Trump’s scathing remarks against it, saying the accusations strike with “great insensitivity” at the “trust” between the two countries. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi convened a National Security Council meeting here after Trump strongly rebuked the country accusing it of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and sheltering terrorists in return for USD 33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

Skill India: If India aspires to be a global player, it has to reduce its employability gap

India has made substantial economic strides in recent years. The growing economy needs a constant supply of skilled manpower. But our emphasis on degree rather than skill is a stumbling block in the way of economic growth. On the one hand, India has a large number of educated unemployed, and on the other, industry is desperately short of skilled professionals. The situation is made worse with a near exodus of youth from rural areas to towns and cities in search of employment.

Operation clean money! Poll funding gets a cleanup – All details of electoral bonds here

In a major and unprecedented bid to address the opaqueness of political funding and election financing, which many believe has promoted black money and corruption in the country the most, the government on Tuesday announced the broad contours of a new system for making donations to political parties through designated banking channels. These contributions can be made via electoral bonds with a validity of 15 days, finance minister Arun Jaitley said in Lok Sabha.

New Infosys CEO Salil Parekh asks employees to be ready for reskilling

The new chief executive officer (CEO) of Infosys, Salil Parekh, on his first day in office on Tuesday, highlighted that there are continuous tech disruptions and that they should be ready for the future through reskilling themselves. “Each of us have an important role to play in the world of continuous tech disruptions… We can fulfil this role by being ready for future and reskilling ourselves,” Parekh said in a video address to employees.