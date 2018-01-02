Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

(File)

Donald Trump tears into Pakistan; says it has given US nothing but ‘lies and deceit’

President Donald Trump today tore into Pakistan accusing it of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years thinking of American leaders as “fools”. In his strongest attack against Pakistan yet, Trump in his first tweet of the year on New Year’s day also appeared to suggest he could cut off foreign aid to Pakistan. “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump said in the strongly worded tweet.

On New Year Day, air pollution on edge of emergency level in Delhi

Air pollution in Delhi today stood on the brink of the emergency level due to a rapid build up of particulate matter owing to foggy conditions, even as Delhiites stepped out in large numbers to mark the first day of the New Year. The day’s average air quality index (AQI) was at 400, classified as ‘very poor’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, it was just one point short of ‘severe’, the worst AQI in the CPCB index. SAFAR, which has its own monitoring network, recorded ‘severe’ levels of pollution.

Over 500 flights delayed, 8 cancelled due to low visibility at IGI airport

Over 500 flights were delayed and more than 20 cancelled as dense fog severely hampered visibility at the Indira Gandhi International airport today. Nearly all flights arriving into and departing from Delhi were affected. About 453 domestic and 97 international flights were delayed. Almost 23 flights were cancelled, all of which were domestic flights, according to airport an official. No take-offs could take place between 7:30 AM to 9:30AM, the official said. This was because runway visual range (RVR) was between 100-125 metres, while aircraft require more than 125 metres RVR for take off.

Hafiz Saeed’s charities, assets to be seized by Pakistan? See what secret order revealed

Pakistan’s government plans to seize control of charities and financial assets linked to Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed, who Washington has designated a terrorist, according to officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. Pakistan’s civilian government detailed its plans in a secret order to various provincial and federal government departments on December 19, three officials who attended one of several high-level meeting discussing the crackdown told Reuters.

Garbage collection charges on Delhi households: Why Rs 200 payment is a good idea

The Delhi urban local bodies proposal to charge households and commercial establishments for lifting garbage from doorstep is something that should be given serious thought. Shifting to a user-pays modelcould mean significant defraying of costs incurred by the urban local bodies, which otherwise are left dependent on allocations from the state government in the absence of any meaningful tax collection.