Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) tore into the evidence provided by a political expert deposed by Vijay Mallya’s defence, claiming that he had relied on flawed material to discredit Indian investigation agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

CPS takes to task political expert fielded by Vijay Mallya’s defence

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) tore into the evidence provided by a political expert deposed by Vijay Mallya’s defence, claiming that he had relied on flawed material to discredit Indian investigation agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Mallya’s extradition trial opened today on day five at Westminster Magistrates’ Court here with Lawrence Saez, a professor in the Department of Politics at the School of Oriental and Asian Studies (SOAS) in London, taking the stand. Saez gave his expert opinion on the Indian political system as part of which he called into question the impartiality of the CBI and the appointment of its special director, Rakesh Asthana, in particular.

Undercurrent against BJP in Gujarat; results will be ‘zabardast’: Rahul Gandhi

There is “tremendous undercurrent” against the BJP in Gujarat, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi claimed today, and predicted a “zabardast” victory for his party in the Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the poll on December 14, he claimed “public mood” had undergone a radical change with all sections of society angry with the ruling party. He also disapproved of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s insinuation that his predecessor Manmohan Singh and other leaders of his party connived with Pakistan to influence the Gujarat Assembly elections, saying it was unacceptable.

Good news! Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki to offer big discounts; from Alto, Wagon R, Grand i10, prices cut up to Rs 90,000

Auto dealers are wooing customers with bumper offers this December to clear inventories of cars that aren’t zipping out of the showrooms. The two largest carmakers in the country, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki, which constitute around 65% of India’s passenger vehicle market, are offering the biggest discounts this December. Dealers of Maruti Suzuki are offering cash discounts of around Rs 25,000-30,000 on the Alto, depending on the variant, while the discount on Wagon R is about Rs 35,000.

Ban on condom ads symptom of schizophrenia over sexuality, morality

The I&B ministry doesn’t want condom ads on television between 6 am and 10 pm because it has deemed them indecent for children. Condom campaigns once meant the no-nonsense Deluxe Nirodh ads—there was no jingle, just a voiceover stating that condoms help prevent STIs and AIDS, in a very matter-of-fact, 1990s newscaster-like manner. There was a very vanilla visual, a 10-sec-or-so clip of actors Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt walking under an umbrella in the rain in that iconic song, Pyaar hua, ikraar hua, from Shree 420.

Govt takeover of Unitech: NCLT should have taken our leave, SC

The Supreme Court said the company law tribunal should have taken its leave before allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech Limited, as it was seized of the matter. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the Centre why it had not taken the apex court’s permission to move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for suspension of Unitech’s directors and their substitution by government nominees. “The leave of this court, which is seized of the matter, should have been taken by the NCLT,” the bench observed, adding, “we are only asking that we are seized of the matter and the NCLT is passing the order”.