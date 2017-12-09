Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Delhi govt cancels licence of Max Hospital for negligence

The Delhi government today cancelled the licence of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh with immediate effect for alleged medical negligence in multiple instances including the twins case in which one of the babies was found alive after being declared dead by the doctors. The move came after a three-member inquiry panel of the government submitted its final report to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who described the incident as “not acceptable”. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government’s heath department, the licence has been cancelled till further order.

Won’t ape BJP, won’t respond to its abuses: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today said his party would not imitate BJP leaders who “abuse” him, and asserted that he would fight over the issues which affect the people of poll-bound Gujarat. “A leader told me that whatever Mani Shankar-ji (Mani Shankar Aiyar) said about (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi was wrong, but what about Modi-ji and people from BJP saying wrong things about you, abusing you, and saying (objectionable things) about you on Internet? I told him he belongs to Congress and not the BJP, so we will not do what they do, we have a history,” Gandhi said.

Pak allows Jadhav to meet wife, mother on Christmas day

Kulbhushan Jadhav will be allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Pakistan announced today, nearly eight months after he was sentenced to death by a military court on charges of espionage and terrorism. Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by the court in April. The International Court of Justice in May had halted his execution on India’s appeal. Jadhav has been allowed to meet his wife and mother on December 25, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said. “We have conveyed the decision to India,” he said.

Anushka, family fly out of Mumbai amid wedding rumours

Actor Anushka Sharma and her family were spotted early this morning at the international airport leaving for an unknown destination amid rumours that she and cricketer Virat Kohli are getting married in Italy. Anushka was photographed leaving from Mumbai airport around 1 am with her brother Karnesh and their parents. There are reports that the couple will tie the knot at a private ceremony in Milan on December 12. However, Anushka’s spokesperson denied it. “There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage),” Anushka’s spokesperson told PTI on December 6.

Aiyar gave ‘supari’ in Pakistan to get me “removed”: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar of giving ‘supari’ (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him “removed” from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country. Targeting the diplomat-turned politician for the second time in two days after the Congress leader’s ‘neech aadmi'(lowly person) jibe at him yesterday, Modi also alleged that the Congress tried to suppress this episode and did not take any action against Aiyar. Attacking the Congress over its work culture, Modi alleged that the party believes in–‘atkana’ (to stall) ‘latkana’ (to keep the issue hanging) and ‘bhatkana’ (to divert an issue).