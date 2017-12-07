Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Final probe report of Max Hospital twins case expected in 2 days: Jain

The final report of the ongoing probe into alleged medical negligence by Max Hospital in the twins case is expected in two days and based on that strictest action will be taken, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said. He was addressing a press conference, hours after the baby boy, who was wrongly declared by the upscale hospital a week ago, died at a nursing home in Pitampura. “The preliminary report has found them guilty in certain aspects and the final report is expected in next two days. Once we get that we will take strictest possible action according to law,” he told reporters here.

Quake measuring 5.5 hits Rudraprayag, tremors in north India

Tremors were felt in several parts of North India as a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district today, the India Meteorological Department said. According to the IMD’s National Seismological Centre, the quake occurred at 8:49 pm. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 30 km, according to Vikram Singh, the director of MeT office in Dehardun. There were no reports of loss of property or life.

Ayodhya row: Modi pans Sibal, Waqf Board disagrees with Cong leader

A day after Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s pitch for deferment of hearing of the Ayodhya title suit till after the 2019 general elections, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board, a party to the case, said it was against such a move and wanted the matter to be disposed of “promptly”. Sibal, an eminent lawyer, also came under stinging attack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on campaign trail in Gujarat, for his attempt to link the legal tangle to the next general elections, wondering if such an issue should be kept unresolved for political gains and losses. Under attack, Sibal claimed he did not represent the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ayodhya case in the Supreme Court, and mounted a counteroffensive against Modi, saying he should have checked the facts before criticising him.

Chinese state-run daily publishes nuclear war safety tips

A state-run newspaper in China today asked people living in a province bordering North Korea to be prepared for nuclear disaster as it published a list of tips on how they can protect themselves in the event of a nuclear attack, a sign reflecting Beijing’s concern about a disaster. State-run Jilin Daily published a lengthy article with the headline ‘Knowledge about Nuclear Weapons and Protection’, amid strong war rhetoric between North Korea and the US after a recent long range missile test by Pyongyang. The daily did not mention North Korea in the article, but said when the US dropped a nuclear bomb in the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945, fires, radiation and a blast wave had killed more than 70,000 people, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Modi lacerates Sibal over Ayodhya case deferment plea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today castigated senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal for seeking deferment of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute till after the 2019 general polls, and wondered if such an issue should be kept unresolved for political gains and losses. The prime minister also wondered why the Congress wanted to “create hurdles” when the Sunni Waqf Board, a party to the title dispute represented by Sibal, wanted resolution of the Ayodhya tangle. Modi said that he would congratulate Sunni Waqf Board for saying that Sibal’s argument in court was wrong and it wants speedy resolution of the issue. On the campaign trail in Gujarat, Modi recalled how his government decided to oppose ‘triple talaq’ in the Supreme Court risking a possible backlash in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

RBI rationalises charges on debit card transactions

In order to promote digital payments, the Reserve Bank today came out with differentiated merchant discount rates (MDR) for debit card transactions, prescribing separate caps for small and large traders. MDR is the rate charged to a merchant by a bank for providing debit and credit card services. As per the latest notification, MDR charges for small merchants with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh has been fixed at 0.40 per cent with a cap of Rs 200 per transaction by debit cards through Point of Sale (PoS) machines or online transactions. For accepting payments via QR (quick response) code based transactions, the charge will be 0.30 per cent subject to a cap of Rs 200 per transaction.