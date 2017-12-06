Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

India’s evidence for Mallya’s extradition amounts to zero: Defence

Vijay Mallya’s defence today dismissed as “zero” the Indian government’s extradition case against him, saying it has no credible case to show that the tycoon’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airline’s borrowings were fraudulent or that he had no intention to pay back the loans. The 61-year-old liquor baron, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crores, was in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his defence, headed by barrister Clare Montgomery.The defence team concluded the second day’s proceedings at the trial by calling into question the “admissibility” of the evidence submitted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), arguing on behalf of the Indian government.

Panel on baby being wrongly declared dead finds hosp guilty

A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case of a premature baby wrongly declared dead has found the hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants. The three-member panel today submitted its preliminary report to Delhi’s Heath minister Satyender Jain after scrutinising hospital records and meeting staff members concerned, a Delhi government source said. “The panel in its report found the hospital guilty of not having followed prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants,” the source told PTI.

SC rejects pleas to hear Ayodhya title cases post-2019 polls

Amid high drama, the Supreme Court today refused to defer until after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls the final hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute on a plea by the Sunni Waqf Board and others over which it expressed shock and surprise and posted the case for February 8 next. The order by a special bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra during the hearing on appeals against the Allahabad High Court verdict comes on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid at the disputed site in Ayodhya. A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land in the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Rahul Gandhi set to be next Congress president, only candidate

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was all set to become the president of the party, emerging today as the sole and unopposed claimant to the post. The party’s returning officer for the election said he was the only validly nominated candidate after the scrutiny of 89 nominations filed on his behalf by several party leaders yesterday. “There is now only one validly nominated candidate, that is Shri Rahul Gandhi,” returning officer Mullappally Ramachandran said. The old guard exuded confidence in his leadership and said he would steer the party to greater heights. While former prime minister Manmohan Singh yesterday described him as the “darling of the Congress”, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said he would make a “good future prime minister”.

No let up in ops against terrorists: Gen Rawat

It is up to the “neighbouring country” how it treats terrorist organisations but India will continue to raise the matter, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said today reacting to former Pakistan president Parvez Musharraf’s statement on a poll alliance with Hafiz Saeed. Rawat also asserted that there will be no let up in the operations against militants in Kashmir. “Operations in Kashmir are going on continuously and we are trying to bring an improvement in the situation in the Valley. Such operations will go on,” Rawat told reporters at the sidelines of a ceremony at Suratgarh military station. The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have eliminated over 200 militants this year, the highest number since 2010.

SC to hear in Feb 2018 appeals in Ayodhya matter

The Supreme Court today decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Najeeb also asked the Advocates on Record of appeals to sit together and ensure that all the requisite documents are translated, filed and numbered before the apex court Registry. In case of any problem, the counsel were directed to consult the Registry. The bench took serious note of the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for one of the parties, that the appeals be heard in July 2019 after completion of the next Lok Sabha polls as the atmosphere at present was not conducive.