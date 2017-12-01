Morning news bulletin: Track latest stories

Two parliamentary panels examined the controversy over ‘Padmavati’, as its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who appeared before one of them, rejected allegations that it distorted history. (IE)

Two parliamentary panels examined the controversy over ‘Padmavati’, as its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who appeared before one of them, rejected allegations that it distorted history, holding that the film was fictional and based on a nearly 500-year-old poem. It was perhaps for the first time that any parliamentary panel deliberated on a film before it had been approved by the censor board. While Bhansali and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, Joshi also presented himself before the Parliamentary panel on petitions.

Indians largest non-EU migrants in UK; more students arrive to study

Indians are the largest migrant group from outside the European Union (EU) to settle in the UK but the overall migration in the country has fallen over the last one year, according to latest data released. The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that 305,000 people born in India are estimated to have moved to the UK between July 2016 and June 2017, making India the most common migrant nationality in the country after EU countries of Poland, Romania and the Republic of Ireland.

Journalist shot dead in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi Adityanath directs top cop to ensure speedy probe

A young journalist working for a Hindi daily was shot dead today by unidentified assailants near the Nagar Palika market in Billhaur, police said. Navin Gupta was sprayed with bullets when he came out of a public toilet, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jai Prakash said. Gupta, who was in his 30s, succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital. As the news of the killing spread, senior police officials rushed to the spot. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed the state DGP Sulkhan Singh to immediately follow up

on the investigations to nab the culprits, Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said in Lucknow.

Crime capital: Delhi has 40 pc of rape cases in 19 cities, highest crime rate

The Indian capital is the most unsafe of 19 major cities in the country, accounting for nearly 40 per cent of rapes reported, 33 per cent of crimes against women and the highest crime rate in 2016, according to data released by the NCRB. New Delhi also has the dubious distinction of topping the National Crime Records Bureau list in cases of murder,

kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences. According to the report for 2016, covering 19 cities with a population above two million, Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases of 41,761) of crimes against women last year. Mumbai followed at a distant second with 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases).

Virat Kohli, COA find “common ground” on pay hike, FTP

India captain Virat Kohli and his predecessor M S Dhoni’s demand for a pay hike for the team was today accepted by the Committee of Administrators, which also took their inputs on the issue of cramped scheduling. Kohli and Dhoni, along with national coach Ravi Shastri, met COA chief Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri. “We had extensive discussions with players on issues that pertain to them directly, which means the number of matches they have to play, the Future Tours Program (FTP) and

compensation package etc,” Rai told reporters after the meeting which lasted more than two hours.

Ready to pay price for steps taken for better India: PM Narendra Modi

Tearing into the UPA regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he was ready to pay a “big political price” for bringing about systemic changes in the country and asserted no one would be able to stop his government from taking “irreversible” decisions. The prime minister said India was counted among the “fragile five” nations globally and the country’s economy, banking system and governance structure were in a poor shape when the NDA came to power ousting the UPA in 2014. But his government managed to make a turnaround, drawing world-wide recognition for having done so, he said.

Vodafone makes 4G smartphone offer, priced at Rs 1549

The country’s second-largest telecom operator, Vodafone India, on Thursday said it has extended its partnership with domestic handset maker Micromax by offering a slew of entry-level smartphones with an effective price starting at Rs 1,549. Under the tie-up, existing and new Vodafone customers can purchase any of the new Micromax smartphones – Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, Bharat 4 and Canvas-1 – and enjoy the cash back offers. Bharat 2 Plus smartphone’s market price is Rs 3,749, while Bharat 3, Bharat 4 and Canvas-1 are priced at Rs 4,499, Rs 4,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively. To avail of this special offer, customers have to do a recharge of at least Rs 150 per month for 36 months. At the end of first 18 months, they will receive a cash back of Rs 900 and an additional rS 1,300 after another 18 months, thereby availing a total cash back of Rs 2,200. The cash back will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets.