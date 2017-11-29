Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter, said reducing gender gap in the labour force by half can help boost Indian economy by over USD 150 billion in the next three years.

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter, said reducing gender gap in the labour force by half can help boost Indian economy by over USD 150 billion in the next three years and reiterated her father’s words that “India has a true friend in the White House”. Speaking at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit here, she said the conference is symbolic of growing partnership between India and the US.

Sushma Swaraj snubs carping Pakistan, announces medical visa for its nationals

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced granting of medical visas to four Pakistani nationals, unflustered by Islamabad’s allegations that India was resorting to “cold blooded politicking” by selectively issuing visas to its citizens. Those granted visas included a 14-year-old girl requiring to undergo an open heart surgery.

“We have approved visa for the open heart surgery of your sister Huma Usman. She is just 14 years old. We pray for her good health and long life,” Swaraj tweeted to Huma’s brother.

PM Narendra Modi launches first phase of Hyderabad Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 72-km elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project at the Miyapur station here. After launching the 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations in between, the prime minister took a ride on the train on its inaugural run. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao and state BJP chief K Laxman, among others.

Padmavati Row: Nitish Kumar seeks clarification from filmmakers; Parliamentary panel invites Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he did not favour allowing ‘Padmavati’ to be released until the filmmakers issued a clarification while a parliamentary panel invited director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to hear his views on the row over the period drama. In Patna, Kumar joined a long list of chief ministers, especially those from his ally BJP, who have spoken out on the movie that is mired in a massive controversy.

Your tomato fetish set to weigh heavy on wallet; here is why

Tomato prices are set to remain high for a couple of months, thanks to a major ‘Karpa’ disease attack that has affected more than 70% of the crop. Retail prices of tomatoes are in the range of Rs 60-70 per kg owing to short supplies in the market. According to Shriram Gadhave, president, Vegetable Growers Association of India (VGAI), climate change for past few seasons is affecting the health of the crop and this year as well there has been a major attack of Karpa which has destroyed the crop. ‘Karpa,’ is a a fungal disease, which leads to withering of the leaves and causes black spots on the fruit. The reason for the same is the unseasonal rainfall despite the strict care taken by farmers.