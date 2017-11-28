Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is ready to sell tea but will never sell the country as he asked Rahul Gandhi why he had applauded the release of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.

Pushing the BJP’s campaign in Gujarat into high gear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is ready to sell tea but will never sell the country as he asked Rahul Gandhi why he had applauded the release of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed. Modi, who started his high voltage campaign with rallies in Bhuj in Kutch district, Jasdan in Rajkot, Chalala in Amreli and Kadodara near Surat, took on the opposition Congress on issues related to China, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Hafiz Saeed, the surgical strike as well as corruption. He accused the Congress vice president of applauding the release of a terrorist in Pakistan and asked why he hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Dokalam standoff.

SC to hear Aadhaar pleas after concluding Delhi Centre matter

The Supreme Court today said it may consider setting up a constitution bench to hear pleas challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar card mandatory for availing various services and benefits of welfare schemes after it concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre dispute. The Centre apprised the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that it was willing to extend up to March 31 next year, the deadline fixed for mandatory linking of Aadhaar numbers with various schemes on the terms envisaged earlier.

Love jihad: Woman seeks hubby’s company, SC asks her to study

The Supreme Court today freed a Kerala woman, alleged to be a victim of ‘love jihad’, from the custody of her parents and sent her to college to pursue her studies, even as she pleaded that she should be allowed to go with her husband.

After a prolonged proceedings in the open courtroom, the top court did not accede to Hadiya’s plea that she should be allowed to go with her husband. She also told the court she wanted “freedom” to live and profess Islamic faith.

Government determined to not let Delhi smog like situation recur

The Centre is determined to not let the Delhi smog-like situation recur, Environment Secretary C K Mishra said and asserted that no single authority can be held responsible for the menace. If harsh measures are called for, they will be taken, Mishra said at an event hosted by WWF-India where he launched a report on ‘Clean Energy Innovation Ecosystem in the SME sector in India’. “We recently witnessed the Delhi smog, and the air quality is really a matter of great concern to each one of us. There are a lot of things that should have been done. But, no single organisation or authority can be held responsible.

Jio Phone delivery resumes; almost 6 mn phones handed over to users; rural areas get preference

Reliance Jio has resumed delivery of its much anticipated Jio Phone to those 10 million customers who registered their expression of interest (EoI) for the 4G feature phone during August-September. According to people in know of developments, Reliance has started sending SMSs to customers who registered their EoIs for the VoLTE-enabled mobile phone. If they respond to the message, the company asks them to make an initial payment of Rs 500 to confirm their orders.