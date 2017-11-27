Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

P V Sindhu’s gallant fight ended in agony as she suffered a second successive loss to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei at the summit clash of the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Super Series

P V Sindhu’s gallant fight ended in agony as she suffered a second successive loss to world no. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei at the summit clash of the USD 400,000 Hong Kong Super Series. Playing her fifth straight tournament, Sindhu, who had a 3-7 head-to-head record against Tai before the match, never lacked in fitness and fought throughout the match before going down 18-21 18-21 to the defending champion in a 44-minute women’s singles final here. This is Sindhu’s second loss in the four finals that she reached this season. She had lost to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara at the World Championship final, while clinched two titles at India and Korea this year.

UP civic polls: 48 pc turnout in second phase, peaceful voting

Around 48.76 per cent voting was recorded in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic polls amid reports of stray cases of EVM malfunctioning and disputes over the names of voters missing from the list. In 2012, the voting percentage in districts that voted today was 43.67 per cent. The state election commission claimed that the combined polling percentage of the first and the second phase of the 2017 UP urban local body polls stands at 50.52, much more than the 46.6 per cent recorded in 2012. The polling percentage in the state capital was 37.57 percent. In 2012, it was 35.6. Allahabad too witnessed a surge in polling by three per cent and it hovered around 34.20.

Terrorism almost daily routine, must be fought unitedly, says PM Narendra Modi

Recalling the sacrifices of brave citizens in the Mumbai terror strikes nine years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said terrorism posed a global threat “almost as a daily routine”, and stressed it had to be fought unitedly. Modi said even a few years ago, when India talked about the threats of terrorism, not many in the world were ready to take it seriously. “Now that terrorism is knocking at their doors, every government in the world, those who believe in humanity, governments with faith in democracy, are seeing this as one of the biggest challenges,” he said in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’.

US warns Pakistan of repercussions if it fails to act against Hafiz Saeed

The US has demanded the immediate re-arrest and prosecution of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saaed, warning Islamabad that there would be “repercussions” for bilateral ties if it fails to take “decisive action” against the notorious terrorist. The banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head, who carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free on Friday after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.

Samsung Galaxy On Max priced at Rs 16,990 in India; smartphone has unexpected features

Samsung has been positioning itself as the brand for the masses all these years. It has a great track record of churning out successful phones in the mid-end phone segment as well, especially under the J series. Then there is the Galaxy On series, targeting the market which is currently dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Motorola, Oppo and Vivo. The Galaxy On Max is an Android Nougat-powered phone with a significantly capable rear camera setup with strong performance and a long battery life. At Rs 16,990, the Galaxy On Max offers flagship features you have come to expect—but the bigger question is how it performs. Let’s find out. The Galaxy On Max builds on the company’s previous designs—right down to the the home button in the centre—which now doubles as a fingerprint reader. To give the phone an attractive feel, Samsung used a glossy glass panel affixed to an aluminum frame and rounded edges.