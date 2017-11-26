Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Describing the release of Hafiz Saeed as a step in the wrong direction, the US today said Pakistan now has an opportunity to “demonstrate its seriousness” in the fight against terrorism by “arresting and charging” the 26/11 mastermind for his crimes.

Describing the release of Hafiz Saeed as a step in the wrong direction, the US today said Pakistan now has an opportunity to “demonstrate its seriousness” in the fight against terrorism by “arresting and charging” the 26/11 mastermind for his crimes. “The United States strongly condemns the release of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed from house arrest in Pakistan and calls for his immediate re-arrest and prosecution,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. In a strongly worded statement, the White House said Saeed’s release, after Pakistan’s failure to prosecute or charge him, sends a “deeply troubling message” about Pakistan’s commitment to combating international terrorism and “belies Pakistani claims” that it will not provide sanctuary for terrorists on its soil.

Rahul Gandhi rebukes PM Modi over Rafale deal

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the Rafale fighter aircraft agreement and asked them to answer questions regarding the deal. “Arun Jaitley gave a long press conference and talked extensively about the Rafale Deal. There are only few questions that I want to ask him – First what was the price of the aircraft? Was your price more or lesser than the price of the UPA?” Rahul asked while speaking to the media here.

Indira Gandhi put the poor on the agenda, says P Chidambaram

November 19, 2017, passed without a national observance. It was a sad reflection on our sense of history. It was a silent comment on the supposed neutrality of the State. It was a shame. That day was the 100th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, India’s third and sixth Prime Minister. She was loved by many and hated by a significant number, but never ignored as long as she was alive. Every Prime Minister has successes and failures. Both successes and failures have to be assessed in the backdrop of the time and the context in which they happened and the challenges that the country and the Prime Minister faced at that time.

We are falling very short on aspirations, says NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar

RAJIV KUMAR: NITI Aayog is not a replica of the Planning Commission. It has been designed as an ‘action tank’ more than as a think tank. The plan is to come up with ideas — not about what to do, but how to do it. NITI Aayog also serves as a feedback mechanism to the government and the Prime Minister, because we also monitor the performance of the various ministries. The other big job is to bring the states on the same page on subjects such as primary health; it’s a state subject. In the same way, can we think of ways of improving primary education and get the states to converge? We are doing this for child nutrition, which is a huge kalank (taint) on us. We are also trying to get some competition going between the states by ranking them. We are hoping that naming and shaming will help improve things. We are doing this for a range of things. We will do this soon for district hospitals. We have devised a 20-odd criteria index, and we will start ranking the states very soon.

Entrepreneurs to get major leg-up in India

Niti Aayog has identified innovation, skill development and start-ups as the three key elements for driving growth. Keeping the elements in mind, it has joined hands with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem, which also includes digitisation as a major component. The top 22 projects and their prototypes designed by CII Innovation Clubs have been brought into highlight at the 4th conference on innovation and start-ups for commercialising new ideas. “This is an opportunity for industry decision makers and investors to adopt and support the innovations,” JB Panny, chairman, CII eastern region, start up and innovation task force said. While Niti Aayog would prepare suitable guidelines and create a framework at the policy level, CII would look for applications at the field level to create a new breed of entrepreneurship. CII has roped in funding agencies like InQube Innoventures, Neoleap Business Ventures, Unitus Seed Fund, Precog Innovation and others to fund innovation and give it shape of a new business venture.