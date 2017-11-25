Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Five juveniles in school uniform allegedly stabbed to death an 18-year-old college student in a bus on southeast Delhi’s Mathura Road, following which all of them were apprehended, the police said today.

Five juveniles in school uniform allegedly stabbed to death an 18-year-old college student in a bus on southeast Delhi’s Mathura Road, following which all of them were apprehended, the police said today. The incident took place yesterday when the victim was checking the pockets of the accused on suspicion that they had stolen his mobile phone, they said. The juveniles were apprehended today, the police said. Mohd Anas had boarded a cluster bus from Ashram to go to Jamia Nagar. The accused, who had also boarded the bus from the same stop, snatched Anas’s phone which led to an argument, they said.

4 train accidents in less than 12 hours kill 7, injure 11

Four train accidents in less than 12 hours in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha killed seven people and injured at least 11, officials said today. Three of the accidents were reported from Uttar Pradesh and one from Odisha. There were two derailments, including one in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district that killed three people early today morning, one incident of an engine decoupling from the wagon and a train hitting a car at an unmanned crossing. The spate of accidents began at 7.19 pm yesterday when a local train hit a Bolero vehicle at an unmanned crossing near Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, killing four people and injuring two.

HC declines to stay order allowing ‘S Durga’ screening at IFFI

The Kerala High Court today declined to stay a single judge bench’s order allowing the screening of controversial Malayalam film “S Durga” at the ongoing IFFI in Goa but said the jury should first view the censor board certified copy and approve it. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Antony Dominic and Justice A Muhamed Mustaque gave the order while admitting an appeal by the Centre against the single judge’s order. On November 21, Justice K Vinod Chandran, allowing a petition by the film’s director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, directed screening of the certified version of the movie in the Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The order was given days after the film, selected by the 13-member jury for screening, was dropped by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the ground that the jury had viewed the uncertified version. Challenging the single judge’s order, the Centre filed the appeal contending that the film, though selected by the jury, had not secured the exemption as required by the Panorama regulation in the absence of certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Pakistan frees LeT founder Hafiz Saeed from house arrest

Pakistan today freed Hafiz Saeed, the LeT founder and mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, who immediately launched his anti-India rhetoric and vowed to mobilise people for the “cause of Kashmir”. The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head, who has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities, walked free after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case, in a setback to India’s efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai terror attack.

Saeed, in his late 60s, was under house arrest for 297 days since January. The fire-brand cleric’s release after midnight came ahead of the 9th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed.

RSS chief pitches for Ram temple at disputed site in Ayodhya

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today made a strong pitch for building the Ram Temple on the disputed site at Ayodhya, saying only the mandir would come up there and not any other structure. Addressing the “Dharma Sansad”, a congregation of 2,000 Hindu saints, mutt heads and VHP leaders from across the country at this small temple town here, he said there should be no ambiguity that Ram Temple will be built at Ayodhya. “We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change,” Bhagwat said.

Delhi HC dismisses plea against release of movie Padmavati

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea against Bollywood flick “Padmavati”, observing that such petitions were encouraging those agitating against the movie. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar termed as “hopeless” and “misconceived” a petition seeking that a committee be set up before the film is released to check whether there was any distortion of history. “Have you (counsel for the petitioner) seen the film? Have the people, who are burning cinema halls seen the film? By this kind of petitions you are encouraging the people who are agitating,” the bench observed. It also directed petitioner Akhand Rashtrawadi Party, which claims to be a political party, to approach the Censor Board as the court was not inclined to entertain its plea.