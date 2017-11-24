Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest, a spokesperson for the banned outfit said after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case.

Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been released from house arrest, a spokesperson for the banned outfit said after the Pakistan government decided against detaining him further in any other case. The JuD head, who carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, has been under detention since January this year. The Judicial Review Board of Punjab province comprising judges of the Lahore High Court yesterday unanimously ordered Saeed’s release on the completion of his 30-day house arrest which expired tonight. “We are happy to see our leader free,” a JuD spokesman Ahmad Nadim told PTI. “Hafiz sahib received his release order from the jail officials. Now he is a free man,” Ahmad said. He said after his release Saeed thanked to his supporters gathered outside his house.

Was quoted out of context: Sarma on cancer remark, apologises

Facing flak over his remarks that life-threatening diseases were a result of past sins, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said he was quoted out of context and apologised to those hurt by the “absolutely mindless controversy triggered by few political desperados”. His remarks that some people suffer from diseases such as cancer because of sins committed in the past and that it is “divine justice” have sparked sharp reactions. In a press release, Sarma said, “My speech on divine justice and karmic deficiency is being quoted out of context. In their bid to trivialise and sensationalise, no one is looking at the content of my whole speech and intent.”

Padmavati passes Brit censor test; makers await CBFC nod

Facing massive opposition at home, sanjay leela bhansali movie ‘padmavati’ was cleared uncut by the british censors even as the supreme court agreed today to hear a plea seeking directions that the film is not released abroad on december 1. A functionary at viacom 18 said there was no plan to release the film globally without it being cleared by the central board of film certification (cbfc). The controversy over the period drama raged on with an education officer in madhya pradesh’s dewas district issuing a circular banning a song from the film from being played in schools. The circular was soon withdrawn and a show cause notice issued to the officer who issued it. In the supreme court, a bench comprising chief justice dipak misra and justices a m khanwilkar and d y chandrachud said it would hear on tuesday, a plea that alleged that the makers of “padmavati” misrepresented facts with regard to the censor board’s approval on releasing songs and the promo.

Big setback for homebuyers in fight against errant builders; see what is on Centre’s agenda

Home buyers looking for relief from the government and courts are unlikely to be given the status of financial creditors, senior officials in government have indicated. While home buyers are petitioning the courts to get errant builders to either complete construction of properties or return their money, a key demand is also that they be given a higher status equivalent to that of financial creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC). Under Section 53(1) (f) of the IBC, home buyers’ claims would rank below those of workmen, secured creditors, employees, unsecured creditors and so on, just ahead of the preference and equity shareholders.